Great British produce to make you the envy of Jubilee picnickers this summer — from brownies and game crisps to venison pies and a showstopper Elizabeth sponge

Plan the ultimate Platinum Jubilee picnic with our guide to everything from the crumbliest fudge to ham so good it’s wasted in a sandwich, celebrating every corner of the British Isles from the Isle of Wight (tomatoes) to the Highlands (venison pie).

Once the crowds have dispersed, the coronation chicken demolished and the bunting packed away, here’s our pick of Platinum Jubilee shopping to remember the celebrations by.

Don’t miss The Field’s June issue, a Platinum Jubilee special, out on 19 May, where we celebrate Her Majesty as a countrywoman, look back at her 70 year reign, champion the best British gunmakers and much more.

THE FIELD’S ULTIMATE PLATINUM JUBILEE PICNIC

Pictured above: clockwise from left

1. Game-flavoured crisps, Eat Game

Choose from grouse and whinberry, smoked pheasant and wild mushroom, wild duck and plum sauce

or wild boar and apple.

Price: £24.49 for 12 x 150g assorted flavours

Visit: tasteofgame.org.uk/contact-us

2. Crackers and toasts, The Fine Cheese Co

Take your pick of crackers from this Somerset institution – from Bath Squares to olive oil and sea salt crackers.

Price: from £3

Tel: 01225 448748

Visit: finecheese.co.uk

3. Butter fudge, The Toffee Shop

Made in Cumbria, with the ingredients heated and stirred in brass pans before the golden liquid is hand-beaten and poured into trays.

Price: from £6.90

Tel: 01768 862008

Visit: thetoffeeshop.co.uk

4. Hard tonic, Percival & Co

A refreshing alcoholic drink without the high calorie and sugar content of the usual offerings. Choose form apple and mint, elderflower or rose and juniper.

Price: £31 for 12 x 250ml

Email: hello@percivalandco.com

Visit: percivalandco.com

5. Original brownies, Gower Cottage Brownies

Freshly baked in Wales, made from the finest Belgian chocolate.

Price: £18.99 for 12

Tel: 01792 390011

Visit: gowercottagebrownies.co.uk

6. Tillington 2014 sparkling wine, Nyetimber

From this West Sussex vineyard, expect a palate that is “generous yet refined, with ripe red apple and apricot complemented by undertones of fresh citrus”.

Price: £100

Tel: 0800 093 0243

Visit: nyetimber.com

7. Yorkshire fruit cake in a tin, Bettys

This Yorkshire tea room’s classic fruit cake, packed with vine fruits and glacé cherries.

Price: £24

Tel: 01423 814008

Visit: bettys.co.uk

8. The Elizabeth sponge, Forman & Field

Seven layers of sponge to represent seven decades of Her Majesty’s reign.

Price: £14.95

Tel: 020 3601 5464

Visit: formanandfield.com

9. Venison and cranberry pie, Lochinver Larder

From the north west coast of Scotland, diced venison in a rich red wine gravy topped with cranberry sauce.

Price: £5.95

Tel: 01571 844356

Visit: lochinverlarder.com

10. Assorted British cheeses, The Fine Cheese Co

Put together a spread of British cheeses, from Baron Bigod to Pitchfork Cheddar.

Price: from £8.50

Tel: 01225 448748;

Visit: finecheese.co.uk

11. Tomatoes, The Tomato Stall

Over 40 varieties to choose from, grown on the Isle of Wight.

Price: £11.50 for 1.5kg

Tel: 01983 866907

Visit: thetomatostall.co.uk

12. Smoked trout terrine, Mere Trout,

Made with the trimmings from rainbow trout, which are slow grown in the crystal clear chalk stream waters of Wiltshire.

Price: from £3.75

Tel: 01747 860461

Visit: meretrout.com

13. The Gentleman’s Relish, Patum Peperium

The classic anchovy relish to spread on crackers.

Price: from £3 at various stockists

Visit: patumpeperium1828.com

14. Greengage Fruit Cheese, Rosebud Preserves

A sweet addition to your cheese board, perfectly partnered with blue cheese.

Price: £5.50

Tel: 01765 689174

Visit: rosebudpreserves.co.uk

15. Half Boneless St George’s Ham, Dukeshill

Cured in Dukeshill’s sweet Wiltshire brine, before being baked in a glaze of spiced oranges, cinnamon, mace and cloves.

Price: £67

Tel: 0345 222 0153

Visit: dukeshillham.co.uk

16. Blackwatch tartan blanket, Campbell’s of Beauly

The smartest blanket to lay down your spread on.

Price: £125

Tel: 01463 782 239

Visit: campbellsofbeauly.com