Philippa Davis' spiced pear and ginger sauce pairs excellently with whatever the main event is this year, and is even better scoffed as leftovers

Whether you opt for goose, pork, partridge or pheasant for the festive feast this year, ensure the table is groaning with sides says Philippa Davis. This spiced pear and ginger sauce pairs excellently with whatever is making up the festive feast. It can be prepared a few days ahead, and is even better when enjoyed with the leftovers.

For more inspiration for your festive table this year, follow our top tips on how to cook the perfect goose. Goose is a super choice if your Christmas guest list is looking a little depleted this year. And here at The Field, we consider the leftovers the best part of the feast. And there is no need to start a production line of turkey sandwiches. Take inspiration from how to use the Christmas leftovers. Our favourites are the most inventive, from turkey tacos to bread sauce croquettes and chocolate and Christmas pudding fridge cake for something sweet.

SPICED PEAR AND GINGER SAUCE

This sweet, spiced, fruity sauce goes perfectly with goose, pork, partridge and pheasant. The pinch of salt and cider vinegar help transition it from tasting like a sweet pie filling to something deliciously savoury.

Serves 6

Ingredients

500g peeled, cored and cubed pear (about 4 pears)

50g butter

1 tsp ground cinnamon

20g peeled and finely minced ginger

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp sloe gin

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

In a small pan, gently cook the pear with the butter, cinnamon, ginger and a good pinch of salt and a few grinds of pepper. Cook and stir until the pear has softened, about 15 minutes. Add the sloe gin, cook for one more minute then take off the heat and stir through the cider vinegar.

Check the salt and cider vinegar seasoning.

This can be eaten hot or cold and can be made a few days in advance.