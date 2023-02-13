Originally made to use up leftovers, this Irish stew dates back to the 1700s and is ideal for those returning from a cold day out in the field.

Originally made to use up leftovers like bacon and root vegetables, as well as stretch rations, the Dublin Coddle dates back to the 1700s. It apparently gained popularity with housewives who could make it and then go to bed leaving it to simmer in a low oven until their beloved decided to stumble back from the pub. I am sure this kind of recipe is ideal for those returning from an unpredictably timed day in the field.

Here, I have made various adaptations to a traditional Dublin coddle but the result is still hearty, delicious and perfect for unpredictable dinner times.

DUBLIN CODDLE WITH GAME SAUSAGES

Ingredients

Serves 2

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 game sausages

1 medium yellow onion, peeled and roughly chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

3 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

4 rashers smoked streaky bacon

1 dsp finely chopped rosemary

300ml pale ale

400g waxy potatoes, sliced to 1 euro thickness (skin on)

30g butter

1 tbsp roughly chopped parsley

Method

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/gas mark 4.

In a stove-to-oven casserole dish that has a lid, fry the sausages on a medium heat in the oil until browned.

Once browned, remove from the pan and add the onion, garlic, carrots, bacon and rosemary. Season and sauté until softened, about 10 minutes.

Stir the sausages back in and add the ale, season with plenty of black pepper and a little more salt.

Top with the sliced potatoes then dot on the butter and season again.

Bake with the lid on for 1 hour so the potatoes and carrots are cooked then remove the lid and turn the heat up to 180°C fan/ gas mark 5.5 and bake for a further 20 minutes to get a little colour on the potatoes.

Covered, this will sit happily in a low oven for at least an hour or can be served straight away.

Serve hot with a sprinkle of parsley and plenty of Irish soda bread to mop up the juices.