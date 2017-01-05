The top 10 best pheasant recipes

The Field's pheasant recipes are simply the best, whether you want simple, snazzy or spectacular. For the best pheasant recipes in the field read on...

The best pheasant recipes are not just tried and tested, they are exciting and adventurous. Pheasant recipes from the Middle East, broth laced with exotic spices, an Italian pheasant recipe and Indian game inspiration too. The Field has a wealth of delicious recipes for anyone standing in their kitchen with a pheasant wondering what to do. Pheasant is a delicious meat, and whether you have shot it yourself, bought it from the butchers or been given it by a friend, there are so many exciting ways to cook it. Just have a go before the end of the the season…

Whether you intend something simple, snazzy or spectacular our best pheasant recipes will deliver. Just take your pick…

PHEASANT RECIPES

With the new season in swing birds have little danger of being too old, so a perfect roast pheasant recipe is the first culinary port of call. The younger the bird the better they roast. Old birds are far better stewed.

There will be plenty of time later in the season for stewing so try something different during autumn and early winter. Pheasant Normandy is a classic recipe, and one every cook should try. Pheasant, apples, cider and a glug of Calvados if you have it to hand. Perfect.

Although the BBQ may have been stuffed back in to the shed pheasant burgers and pheasant sausages are novel ways to make use of your birds. And sublimely easy to cook on the Aga. In truth the Aga is ideal for an indoor BBQ whenever the weather turns inclement.

The Aga does make the perfect companion to game cooking. Although even if you only have a hob do not be put off. The best pheasant soup and stock is easily concocted on the most basic of kitchen equipment.

And for those not keen on roasting the whole bird pheasant fajitas are a marvellous way to introduce game to the smalls. And make a quick and delicious supper too.

PHEASANT COOKING TIPS

Even experienced cooks can be scuppered by the pheasant’s tendency towards dryness. The recipes above and below will give great results. But there is always scope for a secret top tip. Take Mike Robinson’s advice on the best way to cook pheasant breasts.

Top 10 best pheasant recipes

Pheasant Guidwife

Pheasant burgers

Parmesan pheasant breasts with crispy ham

Pheasant Normandy

Pheasant fajitas

The best pheasant stock and soup ever

Perfect roast pheasant with white wine and charlotte potatoes

Lebanese pheasant broth

Italian pheasant

Poached pheasant with ginger, garlic, chilli and lime

