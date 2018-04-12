Enjoy spring's pink stems with your cocoa fix, try Philippa Davis' chocolate and rhubarb brownies

Not much beats a proper, fudgy brownie. So try Philippa Davis’ chocolate and rhubarb brownies for the perfect spring offering. Brownies are a guaranteed crowd pleaser. But if you think not all will enjoy the rhubarb, chocolate mini eggs, Rolos or cut up Mars Bars are just a few of our favourite replacements.

Now spring has sprung, it’s time to make use of the rhubarb. The Field has plenty of pudding inspiration. Rhubarb crumble is a classic offering, and guaranteed to bring guests back for seconds. Or try rhubarb tiramisu for something that will really impress. For more brownie recipes, our pear brownies with hazelnuts are a long-standing favourite.

CHOCOLATE AND RHUBARB BROWNIES

These brownies are one of my favourite chocolate treats. The trick to a fudgy texture is to place the brownies in a fridge for a couple of hours once they have cooled, before cutting and serving. For this dessert recipe you can use gluten-free flour without affecting the results.

Makes 6

250g 70% chocolate

250g salted butter, cut into cubes

250g caster sugar

4 large eggs

130g plain or gluten-free flour

150g rhubarb, cut into 1cm lengths

Preheat oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3. Line a 20cm x 30cm x 4cm baking tin.

In a bain marie, gently melt the chocolate and butter.

Using an electric whisk, whisk together the sugar and eggs until they become thick and pale and have tripled in volume.

Once the chocolate and butter have melted, remove from the heat and allow to cool for five minutes. Then whisk in the beaten eggs and sugar. Fold through the flour and pour into the prepared tin. Scatter the rhubarb on top then bake for 50 minutes on a lower shelf.

Leave to cool then place in the fridge for a couple of hours before cutting and serving.

Note: if you think the rhubarb will not appeal to everyone you can replace it with chocolate mini eggs, rolos or chopped-up Mars Bars.