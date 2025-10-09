November 2025

We’re celebrating the very best the world of fieldsports has to offer in the November issue of The Field, not least a day at Audley End: a magnificent, historic estate striking a neat balance between tradition and the demands of the modern world. Adrian Dangar reports from Arden Hall and the exhilarating high-bird shooting at Hawnby, while Hugh van Cutsem opens up about another demanding, sporting challenge – going shooting with young in tow.

Dr Nicholas Harlow delves back into the history books to take us through the 1875 ‘Field’ Trial at which, 150 years ago, top makers and innovators put their chokes to the test. Also looking to the past, Sir Johnny Scott examines John Peel and the legend that surrounds this ‘superstar’ of hunting folklore

Back to the present, we visit TV property expert Phil Spencer at his Hampshire home as he tells us about his passion for country sports.

The Beaufort hosts a thrilling trifecta – the Wessex Yeomanry ride, followed by a sensational Meet and a sparkling hunt ball. Sarah Kate Byrne reports on all three. Octavia Pollock discovers breathtaking landscape, a sense of community and passion for the welfare of the local deer population is what binds the historic Quantock Hunt.

Recognising when a river is in distress is part of the solution to healthier water ways; John Bailey gives an essential guide to what to look for. This issue features another essential guide: The Field’s pick of Christmas presents: six pages of brilliant gifts for sporting sorts.

Gabriel Stone explains why it is high time we all took another look at Madeira’s enduring wines, while Daniel Pembrey’s gaze is focussed on the skies and the breathtaking but sometimes elusive beauty of the ‘Northern Lights’. We remember the Seagrim brothers: two exceptionally brave siblings and brilliant wartime leaders whose characters were shaped in the countryside.

Dogs are top of the agenda in this issue; not least as we reveal who the winners of our Top Dog Awards. And for those whose dogs really shine in the spotlight, Lucy Higginson reveals why obedient working dogs are in demand on both television and the silver screen.