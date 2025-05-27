The Field Top Dog Awards: VOTE NOW

The Field is delighted to invite readers to vote for their favourite in five categories in the Top Dog Awards 2025, held in association with Skinner’s and Agria.

The four categories which are up for public vote are:

Naughtiest Dog

Ex-Service Dog Award

Best Puppy Photograph

Best Assistance Dog

Best Working Dog Photograph.

To cast your vote, simply click this link.

The voting period will close 18 June 2025.

The Awards are set out to search for not only the best gundog (and non-gundog breeds) who can retrieve with excellence or show promise in the field but for our other canine companions too. From the terrier to the precocious puppy, dedicated assistance dogs to courageous service dogs, The Field Top Dog Awards are open to all canine creeds.