Scurries and scrambles at country fairs are great fun for you and your gundog. But you need to do some training beforehand.

Scurries at country fairs are a highlight of the summer, but as many handlers discover, they can be a quick lesson in humility. If you want to avoid the “leg-lifting” embarrassment and actually clock a competitive time, you need more than just a willing dog; you need a strategy. (You might also like to read: the 10 commandments of gundog training

Here are five ways to prepare your gundog for a scurry:

1. Replicate the Environment

A scurry is a sensory overload of crowds, loudspeakers, and other dogs. To succeed, you must move beyond casual walks. Practice in areas with distractions and, most importantly, recruit a friend. In a real scurry, an unseen thrower tosses the dummy 30 to 40 yards away. If your dog is only used to seeing you throw, they’ll be looking at your hand instead of scanning the horizon for the fall.

2. Sharpen the “Mark”

Seasoned scurry dogs are experts at “marking”—tracking the dummy through the air and pinning its location. In a competition, a thrower will often try to attract the dog’s attention before the toss. Practice having your helper make a noise to ensure your dog learns to look out, not up at you.

3. Master the “Blind Pick-Up”

Many events include a “blind” element where the dog must find dummies hidden in cover without seeing them fall. While standard scurries are about speed, blind pick-ups are about trust and scent. You can practice this alone by hiding dummies in “brashings” (piles of fallen branches) or thick grass, encouraging your dog to hunt efficiently against the clock.

4. Build Speed and Fitness

Scurries are won and lost by fractions of a second. Professional scurry handlers often use specialist dogs—typically labradors or spaniels—trained specifically to sprint. Treat your dog like an athlete: regular, high-intensity retrieve sessions will build the cardiovascular fitness and “drive” needed to shave seconds off your return time.

5. Know Your Class and Equipment

Don’t let your first competition be against a field-trial champion. Look for novice classes, which are reserved for dogs that haven’t previously placed. Additionally, check if the event allows a choice of retrieve. If your dog is a “pet gundog” more obsessed with a tennis ball than a canvas dummy, choosing the ball might be the difference between a successful return and a confused amble.

This article was originally published in 2014 and has been updated.

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