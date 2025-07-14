Not all sporting dogs enjoy swimming

Swimming is a great form of exercise for dogs on hot summer days but not all sporting breeds are keen, says David Tomlinson, who also offers some top water safety tips



We all know that you can take a horse to water but can’t make it drink; it’s equally true that you can take a dog to water but can’t make it swim. Some years ago I photographed a selection of HPRs (hunt, point, retrievers) at a novice working test. They were competent retrievers but they all flatly refused to get their paws wet at the water test. Fortunately a labrador was on hand to retrieve the dummies. I’ve never known a labrador with a dislike of water: the problem is usually how to keep them out.

There’s a great divide in the sporting dog world between the enthusiastic swimmers and those that are less keen, not to mention those that won’t swim at all unless thrown in the deep end. The vast majority of retrievers are competent water dogs, with labradors, goldens and Chesapeake Bay retrievers standing out as the very best. Most springers and cockers love water, too, but that’s not true of all spaniels. Sussex spaniels never seem particularly eager, while water work isn’t a strength of Clumbers either. Irish water spaniels live up to their name, as there’s nothing they like more than being wet.

In my experience it’s the Continental pointing breeds that seem the least interested in working in water. However, as with every rule there are exceptions, and I have witnessed German pointers that could be compared to the best of the retrievers for their drive and swimming ability. I have never seen a pointer or setter take to the water. It’s not something that they are required to do in trials, nor is it something that they are likely to be asked to do on a typical working day. If you’ve got a pointer or setter that loves to swim, do let me know.

The real non-swimmers in the canine world are principally greyhounds, lurchers and whippets. It’s easy to see why, as they are built for crossing country at speed, not water. I’m sure there are a number of non-sporting breeds that avoid swimming; I can’t imagine that, for example, bulldogs are very competent in water, as they also lack the right physique. Many pet dogs never get the opportunity to swim but most would probably do so given the chance.

Last year I was sitting by the side of a friend’s swimming pool when her Cavalier King Charles spaniel puppy fell in. There was a scream of horror from the puppy’s owner, and for a split second I thought that I might have to dive in to rescue the little dog. Fortunately there was no need, as it popped up like a cork, then proceeded to swim strongly across the pool. This is an instinctive reaction for a dog, and they don’t need rubber rings.

I owned and worked English springers for more than 40 years, and every one of my spaniels was a keen and natural swimmer. My last springer loved water and could never resist going in for a dip. However, this was fine when she was in her prime but at the age of 16 she found water just as appealing and the problem came when she decided she’d had enough, as she was no longer strong enough to clamber up steep riverbanks. Human assistance was needed: pulling an old, wet spaniel up a slippery bank can be tricky.

My current sprocker is my first-ever spaniel with a ‘take it or leave it’ attitude to swimming. She was introduced to water on a hot day on Holkham beach on the North Norfolk coast. She was following the aforementioned springer, and simply started swimming when she got out of her depth. One minute she was walking, the next minute she was doggy paddling. The water was surprisingly warm (I was swimming, too), and there were no waves to worry her. She has no fear of water: during the hot summer of 2022 she cooled off by not only swimming but deliberately diving under the surface. However, she’s not drawn to water like my previous dogs.

Some gundogs are entirely fearless when it comes to water, and will launch themselves off into the stuff in an entirely reckless manner. It looks spectacular and is great for photography but there’s always the inherent danger of a submerged log or even a hidden rock on which they can damage themselves. Far safer is the more cautious approach, with a gentle launch rather than a splashing dive, but this is difficult to teach a dog that prefers to dive.

Swimming best exercise

On hot summer days I’ve always liked to take my dogs to water to let them cool off, plus swimming is the best exercise you can give them when the temperature rises over 30°C. However, a note of caution is essential. Don’t let your dog into stale or stagnant water where there’s a risk of botulism or bacterial infection. This can result in damage to the kidneys, liver, intestines and nervous system. Another risk is from leptospirosis: a potential killer.

Similarly, don’t let your dog into water if it has been treated with a spot-on tick treatment. Research from Imperial College London has shown that parasiticides are finding their way into UK waters in concentrations that are toxic to aquatic species, with a devastating knock-on effect throughout the entire ecosystem. Our waterways, lakes and rivers have enough problems already without our tick-treated dogs making it worse. Always think carefully before letting your dog swim anywhere.

Building confidence in water

Some dogs are hopeless swimmers: as soon as they get out of their depth their tail end starts to sink and they end up thrashing the water furiously with their front paws. If your dog does this, go back to basics. Get the dog confident in warm, shallow water (this is a summer exercise) and then introduce it gently to slightly deeper water. Throwing it into deep water is a risky strategy: it’s as likely to put the dog off for life as it is to succeed.

