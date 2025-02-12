Hunt, point and retrieve gundog breeds

Do you know your way around the Hunt, Point and Retrieve (HPR) breeds? Here's a useful guide.

Watching a hunt, point and retrieve (HPR) breed at work is a joy. (You might also like to read: How to take an HPR shooting)

German Shorthaired Pointer

Very versatile, the most popular of the Continental HPR breeds, regarded as easier to train and less sensitive than our own setters and pointers. Big and athletic, usually liver or black roan. Visit The German Shorthaired Pointer Association website or The German Shorthaired Pointer Club website.

German Longhaired Pointer

Looks very different from the shorthaired. Large and impressive with long, wavy, usually black or liver-and-white coat. Excellent temperamant. Rare in England. Contact the clubs above for details.

German Wirehaired Pointer

Attractive, grizzled coat, very popular in Europe, loyal and devoted. Contact the German Wirehaired Pointer Club.

Weimaraner

Among the earliest Continental HPRs to be worked in the UK and very versatile for rough-shooters, capable of working in wooded, low ground as well as open areas. Famous for its distinctive gun-metal grey coat. Contact the Weimaraner Association.

Hungarian Vizsla

An attractive, golden dog with a long, aristocratic history. Many now being worked in the UK, but has a reputation for a tendency to plod. Contact the Hungarian Vizsla Club.

Hungarian Wirehaired Vizsla

Thicker-set dog with attractive, shaggy eyebrows, seen a lot on mid-European shoots and gaining popularity here.

Brittany

Used to be classed as a spaniel and looks rather like a large cocker, with similar variety of coat colours. Leading spaniel expert, the late Keith Erlandson, was a fan and many are now being worked on British rough-shoots. Can be hard to train and not strong on retrieving. Contact the Brittany Club of Great Britain.

Large Munsterlander

Large, handsome, feathery-coated, usually black and white. Very versatile hunting, pointing and retrieving on rough-shoots and wildfowling. Very trainable. Sub-breed is the Small Munsterlander. Contact The Kennel Club for breed organisation details.

Italian Spinone

A lovely big, pale, rough-coated dog with cartoon-like, solemn expression. Good all-rounder, well-known for its speed and stamina. Beginning to be worked in Britain, but easier to find in mid-European and Mediterranean countries. Contact Italian Spinone Club of Great Britain.

Bracco Italiano

Only taken on to The Kennel Club breed in recent years, but already well-known on shoots as a working HPR. Looks rather like a long-legged bloodhound and works in a similar way. Contact the Bracco Italiano Society.

Korthals Griffon and Slovakian Rough Haired Pointer

Both of these breeds are only rarely seen in the UK, but some HPR judges in this country have experience of their work. To find out more get in touch with one of the leading HPR societies listed above.

This article has been updated since first published.