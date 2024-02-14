Welsh lamb shoulder with potatoes and perry cider

This recipe is inspired by the traditional Welsh soup cawl. By cooking the vegetables in the same pot as the lamb and perry (pear cider), they take on a rich and deeply comforting flavour, says Philippa Davis

This recipe is inspired by the traditional Welsh soup cawl. By cooking the vegetables in the same pot as the lamb and perry (pear cider), they take on a rich and deeply comforting flavour.

WELSH LAMB SHOULDER WITH POTATOES, PERRY, LEEKS, YOGURT AND HONEY

Ingredients

Serves 4

Yogurt and honey sauce

200ml plain yogurt

1 tbsp runny honey

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

Lamb with perry

1.2kg lamb shoulder, bone in

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 leek (about 300g), washed and cut into large bite-sized pieces

2 carrots (about 250g), peeled and chopped into large bite-sized pieces

1 parsnip (about 250g), peeled and chopped into large bite-sized pieces

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

500ml perry

250g waxy potatoes, peeled or scrubbed and chopped into large bite-sized pieces

To serve

2 tbsp parsley, roughly chopped

METHOD

Yogurt and honey sauce

Mix the plain yogurt, honey and parsley with some salt and pepper in a small bowl. Cover and place in the fridge.

Lamb with perry

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/Gas Mark 4.

In a casserole dish on a medium heat season and brown the lamb shoulder in the oil then remove to one side. In the same pan season and sauté the leek, carrot, parsnip and garlic until slightly softened.

Return the lamb to the pan and add the perry and 200ml of water. Bring to a simmer, cover with a cartouche and lid then cook in the oven for 2 hours.

Uncover, stir in the potatoes, replace the cartouche and lid, and cook for around 1 hour or until the potatoes and lamb are tender. Larger shoulders will need more time to cook but the potatoes should only take an hour.

Once cooked, remove the lamb and shred the meat from the bone then return to the pot. Stir and check the seasoning.

To serve

Serve hot with spoonfuls of the yogurt and honey sauce and a sprinkle of parsley.