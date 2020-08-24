Social distancing doesn't have to spoil the shoot lunch when picnics are pandemic compliant. Philippa Davis suggests these venison wraps with roasted red pepper and aubergines
This season will call for innovative shoot lunches, but there’s no need to let social distancing spoil the occasion. Picnics are pandemic compliant, says Philippa Davis. So try these venison wraps with roasted red pepper and aubergines, horseradish white bean purée and cheddar pesto.
And for more ideas for the shoot lunch picnic, our black forest brownies make for an indulgent pud and can be easily parcelled and divvied out.
VENISON WRAPS WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER AND AUBERGINES, HORSERADISH WHITE BEAN PUREE AND CHEDDAR PESTO
Wraps, packed with lots of delicious ingredients, are perfect for a picnic-style shoot lunch as they are easy to eat. Allow two per person.
Makes 12 wraps
Ingredients
- 1kg venison steaks
Marinade
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 3 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp smoked sweet paprika
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed to a paste
- 3 tbsp olive oil
Roasted vegetables
- 3 red peppers, deseeded and each cut into 12 strips
- 3 aubergines, each peeled in stripes and cut into 12 rounds
- 3 red onions, peeled and finely sliced
- Pinch of dried red chilli
- 6 tbsp olive oil
White bean purée
- 500g white beans, drained weight
- 2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed
- 6 tsp lemon juice
- 3 dsp horseradish cream
Cheddar pesto
- 60g basil
- 100g cheddar
- 80g pumpkin seeds
- 2 tsp balsamic vinegar
- 4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
To assemble
- 12 handfuls lettuce
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.
Stir the marinade ingredients together in a large bowl then mix in the venison steaks. Leave for at least half an hour.
Cook in a hot pan for a couple of minutes each side; allow to cool before cutting into thin slices.
Blitz all the pesto ingredients together until smooth.
Toss the vegetables, chilli and oil in a bowl, spread out on a roasting dish and roast for about 30 minutes, stirring half way through cooking. You want them lightly caramelised but not mushy. Leave to cool then stir in the pesto.
Blitz all the white bean purée ingredients together with a little seasoning until smooth. If it is very thick add a splash water.
To assemble, spread a spoonful of white bean purée in the middle of each wrap, top with a spoonful of vegetables, slices of venison and a handful of lettuce. Roll up tightly then wrap in greaseproof paper.