This season will call for innovative shoot lunches, but there’s no need to let social distancing spoil the occasion. Picnics are pandemic compliant, says Philippa Davis. So try these venison wraps with roasted red pepper and aubergines, horseradish white bean purée and cheddar pesto.

And for more ideas for the shoot lunch picnic, our black forest brownies make for an indulgent pud and can be easily parcelled and divvied out.

VENISON WRAPS WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER AND AUBERGINES, HORSERADISH WHITE BEAN PUREE AND CHEDDAR PESTO

Wraps, packed with lots of delicious ingredients, are perfect for a picnic-style shoot lunch as they are easy to eat. Allow two per person.

Makes 12 wraps

Ingredients

1kg venison steaks

Marinade

2 tsp ground cumin

3 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp smoked sweet paprika

2 garlic cloves, crushed to a paste

3 tbsp olive oil

Roasted vegetables

3 red peppers, deseeded and each cut into 12 strips

3 aubergines, each peeled in stripes and cut into 12 rounds

3 red onions, peeled and finely sliced

Pinch of dried red chilli

6 tbsp olive oil

White bean purée

500g white beans, drained weight

2 cloves garlic, peeled and crushed

6 tsp lemon juice

3 dsp horseradish cream

Cheddar pesto

60g basil

100g cheddar

80g pumpkin seeds

2 tsp balsamic vinegar

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

To assemble

12 handfuls lettuce

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas mark 4.

Stir the marinade ingredients together in a large bowl then mix in the venison steaks. Leave for at least half an hour.

Cook in a hot pan for a couple of minutes each side; allow to cool before cutting into thin slices.

Blitz all the pesto ingredients together until smooth.

Toss the vegetables, chilli and oil in a bowl, spread out on a roasting dish and roast for about 30 minutes, stirring half way through cooking. You want them lightly caramelised but not mushy. Leave to cool then stir in the pesto.

Blitz all the white bean purée ingredients together with a little seasoning until smooth. If it is very thick add a splash water.

To assemble, spread a spoonful of white bean purée in the middle of each wrap, top with a spoonful of vegetables, slices of venison and a handful of lettuce. Roll up tightly then wrap in greaseproof paper.