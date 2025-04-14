It seems like a lifetime ago that the last pheasant was bagged. Rather than waste freezer space, make delicious suppers with The Field's 7 best recipes for clearing the freezer

Do you open the freezer and see rather too many birds frozen for later? It’s time to get using them with these delicious recipes for clearing the freezer. (Then you’ll have plenty of space for the next season’s bag.)

Our best recipes for clearing the freezer.

Whether you have an old, mangled bird, a random selection of game or more pheasant than you know what to do with, these ideas will have something tempting on the supper table in no time.

Mincing game with other meats is an easy way to guarantee it’ll be succulent and delicious on the table. Particularly if it has spent rather too long in the freezer. Pheasant polpette in an agrodolce sauce is essentially fancy meatballs, best served with a good glug of olive oil and lashings of parmesan. Simple, easy and guaranteed to be well received at elevenses.

These are ideal for barbecue season and a particular Field favourite.

Add sausage meat or minced pork to prevent them turning out too dry. For a twist on pheasant burgers, try this recipe for pheasant schnitzel burgers with English-style brie cheese.

If birds are a bit old or a bit mangled, then this forgiving recipe will present them perfectly. And if your freezer contains a random selection of game, then the pheasant carbonara recipe is all-encompassing.

These are an inspired way to use up your game at the end of the season. Perfect for flinging on a BBQ, and for encouraging the uninitiated to try game for the first time.

Bright colours and spices are sure to lift any lingering post-season spirits

This puts a gamey twist on the traditional cottage pie. Make with whatever game meat you have, though goose breast and shoulder of venison work particularly well.

Offer this around at a chilly point-to-point picnic and it will be well received.

This article was originally published in 2017 and has been updated.