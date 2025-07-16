Haggis is a much-loved Scottish dish that’s not just for Burns Night. For a Scottish salt, I love Blackthorn. Produced in Ayrshire, just five minutes from Robert Burns’ cottage, the salt is made by trickling seawater through an impressive tower of thorn where it is evaporated by the enthusiastic west-coast wind before being finished in the panning house. Serves 4.

Recipe for haggis scotch egg with oat crust and chutney.

Ingredients

4 free-range eggs

350g haggis

250g sausage meat

12g parsley leaves, finely chopped

Oat crust

40g rolled oats

40g breadcrumbs

2 tbsp plain flour

1 egg, lightly beaten

Oil for frying

To serve

Salt Chutney

Method

Boil the four eggs for 71/2 minutes. Plunge into an ice bath to cool before peeling. In a mixing bowl crumble the haggis, mix in the sausage meat and parsley, and press into a ball. Take a quarter of the mix and spread it out on the palm of your hand to form a disc. Place an egg in the middle and mould the meat around. Repeat with the other eggs and haggis mix.

Oat crust

Combine the oats and breadcrumbs in a small bowl then place the flour in a second bowl and the beaten egg in a third. Dip the encased eggs into the flour, then the egg and then finally the oat mix. In a medium saucepan, heat the oil to 170°C. Fry the eggs one by one, turning when necessary, until golden and cooked through (the meat should be 72°C).

To serve

Cut the egg in half, sprinkle over a little salt and serve with a bowl of chutney.

