Whether they are flying sky-high or jinking over hedges, partridges provide exhilarating shooting. Philippa Davis honours these fine sporting birds with a tasty recipe.

Korean-inspired fried partridge

Sweet, spicy and ridiculously moreish, these nuggets of fried partridge breast will make an exciting addition to your regular repertoire. They are also a fun way to introduce newcomers to game.

I like to serve mine with white rice and steamed greens, such as pak choi or spinach, with a ginger- or garlic-infused oil. Serves 2.

Sauce

1 garlic clove, peeled and finely grated

20g ginger, peeled and finely grated

2 tbsp dark brown sugar

1 tbsp honey

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tbsp gochujang (Korean chilli paste)

1 tbsp sesame oil

Fried partridge

1 egg, lightly beaten

4 tbsp cornflour

6 partridge breasts, skinless and cut in half

Oil for frying

To finish 2 spring onions, finely sliced

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 red chilli, finely sliced (remove the seeds and inner membrane if you don’t want it too spicy)

Method

Sauce

Place all the sauce ingredients in a medium-sized frying pan, bring to a simmer and cook for 1-2 minutes until thickened and syrupy. Leave to one side in the pan.

Fried partridge

Place the beaten egg in one bowl and the cornflour in another. Season the partridge pieces, dip them in the egg then in the cornflour and lay them on a baking tray. Heat the oil to medium-high. Fry the partridge, in batches if needs be, until just cooked through and golden. Remove and place on kitchen paper. Once all the partridge has been fried, gently warm the sauce and stir in the cooked partridge. Sprinkle on the spring onions, sesame seeds and chilli, place into bowls and serve.

