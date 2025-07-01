Ideal for the barbecue and you can prepare ahead. Serves 6.

This is a straightforward recipe that works perfect on a barbecue. If you are using bamboo skewers, soak them beforehand so that they do not burn. (Find more of The Field’s barbecue recipes here.)

Ratatouille skewers

Ingredients

■ 2 aubergines

■ 3 courgettes

■ 3 red peppers

■ 2 red onions

■ 6 cloves garlic

■ 50ml olive oil

■ 18 large ripe cherry tomatoes

■ Salt and pepper

Method

Cut the vegetables into large chunks and the onions into six wedges. Grate the garlic and mix it with the olive oil. Spread the veg (except the tomatoes) on a roasting tray and brush liberally with garlic oil. Roast in a really hot oven for 12 minutes until just cooked. Remove and allow to cool. Skewer the veg, adding the raw tomatoes. Brush with more garlic oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Barbecue gently to add colour and heat, and brush with oil a couple of times.

This recipe was originally published in 2011 and has been updated.