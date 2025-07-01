Ideal for the barbecue and you can prepare ahead. Serves 6.
This is a straightforward recipe that works perfect on a barbecue. If you are using bamboo skewers, soak them beforehand so that they do not burn. (Find more of The Field’s barbecue recipes here.)
Ratatouille skewers
Ingredients
■ 2 aubergines
■ 3 courgettes
■ 3 red peppers
■ 2 red onions
■ 6 cloves garlic
■ 50ml olive oil
■ 18 large ripe cherry tomatoes
■ Salt and pepper
Method
- Cut the vegetables into large chunks and the onions into six wedges.
- Grate the garlic and mix it with the olive oil.
- Spread the veg (except the tomatoes) on a roasting tray and brush liberally with garlic oil.
- Roast in a really hot oven for 12 minutes until just cooked.
- Remove and allow to cool.
- Skewer the veg, adding the raw tomatoes.
- Brush with more garlic oil, and sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Barbecue gently to add colour and heat, and brush with oil a couple of times.
