Philippa Davis’ pheasant, curly kale and mature cheddar lasagne makes a warming family supper – ideal for smalls and those who have not tried game before – or serve for your next shoot lunch.
PHEASANT, CURLY KALE AND MATURE CHEDDAR LASAGNE
Serves 6
RAGU
- 700g pheasant meat, boneless and skinless
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 100ml red wine
- 1 red onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and finely chopped
- 3 celery sticks, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped
- 2 leaves sage, finely chopped
- 700g passata
- 200ml game stock
CHEESE SAUCE
- 60g butter
- 60g flour
- 600g whole milk
- 100g mature cheddar
- 100g grated mozzarella
EXTRAS
- 300g kale, stalks removed
- 400g ricotta
- 100g extra strong cheddar
- 12 sheets lasagne
You will need a 23cm x 34cm lasagne or deep baking dish
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
For the ragu, finely chop or mince the pheasant meat.
In a large pan on a medium heat fry the meat with some seasoning in 2 tablespoons olive oil until browned.
Add the red wine and cook for one minute then scrape it all into a bowl.
Place the pan back on the heat and sauté the onion, garlic, pepper, celery, rosemary and sage in 2 tablespoons olive oil with some seasoning. Stirring often cook for about 15 minutes until the vegetables are softened.
Add the passata, stock, meat and liquid, stir well and turn the heat down low.
Stirring regularly, simmer for an hour with a lid not quite fully on.
Check the seasoning then turn off the heat.
For the kale, blanche for three minutes in lightly salted boiling water then drain.
For the cheese sauce, in a pan on a low heat melt the butter with the flour.
Slowly whisk in the milk and cook until thickened.
Whisk in the cheeses and season.
To assemble, pour half the ragu into the bottom of the lasagne dish.
Spread over the kale then the ricotta.
Layer 6 lasagne sheets on top.
Add another layer of ragu, 6 more lasagne sheets and top with cheese sauce.
Sprinkle with the extra cheddar.
Bake on a tray for 40 minutes until bubbling hot and a little browned.
Serve hot with a balsamic vinegar dressed salad.