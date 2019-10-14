Perfect for a family supper or shoot lunch, try Philippa Davis' pheasant, curly kale and mature cheddar lasagne

Philippa Davis’ pheasant, curly kale and mature cheddar lasagne makes a warming family supper – ideal for smalls and those who have not tried game before – or serve for your next shoot lunch.

PHEASANT, CURLY KALE AND MATURE CHEDDAR LASAGNE

Serves 6

RAGU

700g pheasant meat, boneless and skinless

4 tbsp olive oil

100ml red wine

1 red onion, peeled and finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 red pepper, deseeded and finely chopped

3 celery sticks, finely chopped

1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

2 leaves sage, finely chopped

700g passata

200ml game stock

CHEESE SAUCE

60g butter

60g flour

600g whole milk

100g mature cheddar

100g grated mozzarella

EXTRAS

300g kale, stalks removed

400g ricotta

100g extra strong cheddar

12 sheets lasagne

You will need a 23cm x 34cm lasagne or deep baking dish

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

For the ragu, finely chop or mince the pheasant meat.

In a large pan on a medium heat fry the meat with some seasoning in 2 tablespoons olive oil until browned.

Add the red wine and cook for one minute then scrape it all into a bowl.

Place the pan back on the heat and sauté the onion, garlic, pepper, celery, rosemary and sage in 2 tablespoons olive oil with some seasoning. Stirring often cook for about 15 minutes until the vegetables are softened.

Add the passata, stock, meat and liquid, stir well and turn the heat down low.

Stirring regularly, simmer for an hour with a lid not quite fully on.

Check the seasoning then turn off the heat.

For the kale, blanche for three minutes in lightly salted boiling water then drain.

For the cheese sauce, in a pan on a low heat melt the butter with the flour.

Slowly whisk in the milk and cook until thickened.

Whisk in the cheeses and season.

To assemble, pour half the ragu into the bottom of the lasagne dish.

Spread over the kale then the ricotta.

Layer 6 lasagne sheets on top.

Add another layer of ragu, 6 more lasagne sheets and top with cheese sauce.

Sprinkle with the extra cheddar.

Bake on a tray for 40 minutes until bubbling hot and a little browned.

Serve hot with a balsamic vinegar dressed salad.