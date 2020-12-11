Philippa Davis' rich and creamy partridge stroganoff with buttered pappardelle pasta is perfect for when comfort food is required

Game suppers don’t have to take an age to prepare, says Philippa Davis. This partridge stroganoff with buttered pappardelle pasta can be ready within 20 minutes. And yet it is still rich, creamy and decadent – perfect for when comfort food is required.

For more game suppers best saved for when you are lacking the time or enthusiasm for hours in the kitchen, try our pheasant chow mein. Ready in record time, it is also shows how game can pair excellently with bolder flavours.

PARTRIDGE STROGANOFF WITH BUTTERED PAPPARDELLE PASTA

The rich, creamy boozy sauce of this stroganoff always tastes so decadent and extravagant it’s hard to believe it only takes about 20 minutes to make.

Ingredients

Stroganoff

2 tbsp olive oil

2 medium white onions, peeled and finely sliced

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

2 sticks celery, washed and finely sliced

150g chestnut mushrooms

4 skinless partridge breasts, cut into thin strips

Pinch of grated nutmeg

1 tsp paprika

100g crème fraîche

2 tbsp whisky

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp finely-chopped chives

Pappardelle pasta

200g pappardelle pasta

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

For the stroganoff, in a shallow pan on a medium heat, sauté the onions, garlic and celery in the oil for about 10 minutes or until softened. Season with salt and pepper.

Add the mushrooms, season, and cook for a couple more minutes.

Scrape the veg mix to one side of the pan then fry the partridge for about a minute. Stir in the veg.

Add the nutmeg, paprika, crème fraîche, whisky and mustard and bring to a simmer – you want to heat the sauce and make sure the partridge is just cooked.

Meanwhile for the pasta, cook the pappardelle as per the instructions on the packet, then drain.

Toss through the butter and parsley.

To serve, spoon the hot stroganoff over a pile of steamy buttered pasta and sprinkle with chives. The perfect comfort food.