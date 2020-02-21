Brighten a dark day with Philippa Davis' gloriously colourful partridge and root vegetable provençal tray bake

February can feel a challenge, but it is possible to cook with seasonal colour at this time of year. Philippa Davis’ partridge and root vegetable provençal tray bake is gloriously colourful, full of flavour and perfect for brightening a dark day.

Don’t forget to make stock from the bones. Follow our simple recipe for the best pheasant stock recipe to make sure nothing goes to waste.

PARTRIDGE AND ROOT VEGETABLE PROVENCAL TRAY BAKE

Serves 2

I love the vibrant colours and punchy flavours of this dish, perfect to brighten up a cold, dark day. If I am jointing a bird I always make a stock out of the bones. You can store the bones raw in a bag in the freezer until you have enough to make a batch of stock.

2 partridges, broken down into legs and breasts

100g red onion, peeled and cut into 8 wedges

4 cloves garlic, peeled and kept whole

100g carrot, peeled and cut into 4 wedges

100g parsnip, peeled and cut into 4 wedges

100g swede, peeled and cut into 4 wedges

100g beetroot, peeled and cut into 4 wedges

3 tbsp olive oil

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

200ml rosé or white wine

50ml pastis (or dry vermouth)

3 tsp herbs de Provence

10 green olives, stoned

2 tsp capers

2 tbsp chopped parsley

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Place the partridge legs, onion, garlic, carrot, parsnip, swede and beetroot into a baking dish wide enough to just cover the bottom in one layer. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil and season.

Roast on the top shelf in the oven for 20 minutes.

Add the tomatoes, wine, pastis and herbs de Provence, cover tightly with foil, turn the oven down to 160°C/310°F/Gas Mark 1.5 and cook for a further 80 minutes. Remove from the oven and uncover.

Season the breasts and mix with the other tablespoon of olive oil then place on top, scatter over the olives and capers and cook for 8 minutes, or until the breasts are cooked.

Take out of oven and sprinkle with parsley. Serve hot.