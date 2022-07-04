Philippa Davis concocts a delicious Italian seafood dish to enjoy in the sun

Fritto misto is an Italian dish of deep-fried meat, fish and/or vegetables and is an ideal summer dish. The secret to achieving a particularly crispy batter is to use gluten-free flour.

OYSTER AND ASPARAGUS FRITTO MISTO WITH BLACK OLIVE DIP

Serves 2 as a starter

Ingredients

Black olive dip

3 tbsp mayonnaise

10 pitted black olives, finely chopped

1 tsp capers, finely chopped

1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

1 small garlic clove, peeled and crushed

Batter

100g gluten-free plain flour

ó tsp baking powder

140ml dry cider

12 oysters, freshly shucked

8 thin spears of asparagus

4 thin spring onions, trimmed and scored at the ends

400ml frying oil

ó lemon cut into quarters to serve

Method

Black olive dip

In a small bowl, mix the dip ingredients together and spoon into a serving dish.

Batter

In a bowl, season the flour then whisk in the baking powder and cider. Leave to rest for 10 minutes.

Frying

Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan until hot but not smoking.

In small batches, carefully dip the oysters, asparagus and spring onions in the batter, allowing any excess batter to drip back into the bowl.

Fry in the oil for a couple of minutes, then drain on a tray with kitchen paper. If the vegetables or oysters sink to the bottom while frying, use a slotted spoon to carefully dislodge them after 1 minute of cooking.

To serve