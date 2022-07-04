Philippa Davis concocts a delicious Italian seafood dish to enjoy in the sun
Fritto misto is an Italian dish of deep-fried meat, fish and/or vegetables and is an ideal summer dish. The secret to achieving a particularly crispy batter is to use gluten-free flour.
OYSTER AND ASPARAGUS FRITTO MISTO WITH BLACK OLIVE DIP
Serves 2 as a starter
Ingredients
Black olive dip
3 tbsp mayonnaise
10 pitted black olives, finely chopped
1 tsp capers, finely chopped
1 tbsp parsley, finely chopped
1 small garlic clove, peeled and crushed
Batter
100g gluten-free plain flour
ó tsp baking powder
140ml dry cider
12 oysters, freshly shucked
8 thin spears of asparagus
4 thin spring onions, trimmed and scored at the ends
400ml frying oil
ó lemon cut into quarters to serve
Method
Black olive dip
- In a small bowl, mix the dip ingredients together and spoon into a serving dish.
Batter
- In a bowl, season the flour then whisk in the baking powder and cider. Leave to rest for 10 minutes.
Frying
- Heat the oil in a heavy-based pan until hot but not smoking.
- In small batches, carefully dip the oysters, asparagus and spring onions in the batter, allowing any excess batter to drip back into the bowl.
- Fry in the oil for a couple of minutes, then drain on a tray with kitchen paper. If the vegetables or oysters sink to the bottom while frying, use a slotted spoon to carefully dislodge them after 1 minute of cooking.
To serve
- Once all are fried and drained, serve hot with the black olive dip and lemon wedges.