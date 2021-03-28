The perfect comfort food for when spring hasn't quite warmed up. Try Philippa Davis' orange, ginger and cardamom steamed pudding with rhubarb compote

Steamed food has a bad reputation, but it doesn’t have to be flavour-less and fun-free, insists Philippa Davis. This orange, ginger and cardamom steamed pudding with rhubarb compote is the perfect comfort food for chillier spring nights.

For more spring puds made with The Field’s favourite ingredient – rhubarb – try our rhubarb crumble or chocolate and rhubarb brownies. Both are long-held Field favourites for good reason.

ORANGE, GINGER AND CARDAMOM STEAMED PUDDING WITH RHUBARB COMPOTE

You will need a 1 litre (1½ pint) pudding basin.

Serves 4

Ingredients

Rhubarb compote

200g rhubarb, cut in 2cm lengths

3 tbsp caster sugar

Steamed pudding

1 small stick of rhubarb, cut into short lengths

2 blood oranges (or small oranges )

1 tbsp stem ginger syrup

2 tbsp golden syrup

120g butter, plus extra for greasing

120g caster sugar

2 eggs

2 tbsp yogurt

120g self-raising flour

½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp ground cardamom seeds

30g stem ginger, finely chopped

Compote

Lay the rhubarb in a single layer in a saucepan, sprinkle over the sugar. Cook on a low heat with a lid on until just cooked, about 4-6 minutes.

Steamed pudding

Grease with butter and line the bottom of your basin.

Place a layer of rhubarb in the basin then drizzle over the ginger and golden syrup.

Thinly slice one orange and arrange around side of basin.

Using an electric whisk, beat the butter and sugar until pale.

In a jug, whisk the eggs and yogurt.

In a bowl, mix together the flour, baking powder, cardamom, stem ginger and the zest from the other orange.

In stages, lightly beat the egg and flour mixes into the butter then spoon into the basin.

Top with a large circle of baking paper then foil, both with a centre pleat (as you would a Christmas pudding). Tie the rim tightly with string, creating a handle, too.

Place in a large, lidded pot with a trivet at the bottom, add enough boiling water to come halfway up the basin then steam for 1 hour 45 minutes.

Leave to rest for 10 minutes before turning out. Serve hot with cream or custard.