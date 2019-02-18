Don't let game fester in the freezer - Philippa Davis' grouse stroganoff doesn't let anything go to waste. Use the meat for supper, and carcass for stock

Philippa Davis’ grouse stroganoff gets leftover game out of the freezer and onto the table. If you don’t have any grouse left, partridge or pheasant work just as well. Remember, the meat on two grouse or two partridge is the equivalent of one pheasant.

Stave off the post-season blues with game suppers from the freezer. The Field has plenty of inspiration. Our pheasant Keralan curry makes a warming, weekday supper. Or try partridge hot pot and forget about the sides – it’s a meal in itself.

GROUSE STROGANOFF

When making grouse stock only simmer the carcass for 30 minutes, then strain and reduce to intensify the flavour, otherwise you get

a bitter result.

Serves 4

4 grouse, skin removed, breasts and leg meat taken off the bone and cut into the strips

4 tsp plain flour

1 tsp paprika, plus a little extra for serving

2 tbsp olive oil

250g shallots, peeled and finely sliced

200g button mushrooms, chopped in half

50g butter

4 tsp Dijon mustard

4 dsp brandy

400ml grouse stock

4 tsp sour cream

1 heaped tbsp finely chopped parsley

In a bowl, season the grouse and mix with the flour and paprika.

In a pan on a medium heat sauté the shallots in the olive oil until soft. Add the mushrooms, season, then cook until they are just soft. Scrape the pan out into a bowl.

Place the pan back on the heat, add the butter and fry the seasoned grouse with all the flour until browned.

Return the shallot mix back to the pan and add the Dijon, brandy and grouse stock, then season.

Bring to a simmer and cook for 5 minutes, then take off the heat and stir in the sour cream and most of the parsley.

Serve straight away with a sprinkle of paprika and the extra parsley on top. Delicious with rice or pasta like tagliatelle.