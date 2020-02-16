Put seasonal ingredients and a freezer full of game to good use with Philippa Davis' game sausage and root vegetable hotpot with fresh horseradish

February can be a rather uninspiring time for the keen cook, with few seasonal ingredients. However, root vegetables are in abundance and work fantastically with the spoils of the shooting season. Don’t leave your game lingering in the freezer, try Philippa Davis’ game sausage and root vegetable hotpot with fresh horseradish for your next kitchen supper.

GAME SAUSAGE AND ROOT VEGETABLE HOTPOT WITH FRESH HORSERADISH

I often add crème fraîche to rich meaty dishes instead of cream just before serving as although they both make the dish even more luscious, crème fraîche also adds a pleasant tang.

Serves 2

100g carrots, peeled

2 shallots, peeled

100g turnips, peeled

100g Jerusalem artichoke, scrubbed clean

3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

100g swede, peeled

3 tbsp olive oil

6 game sausages

½ tbsp plain flour

300ml light game stock

200ml cider

50ml brandy

1 tbsp chopped tarragon

1 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tbsp crème fraîche

1 tsp freshly grated horseradish

1 bunch watercress

Chop the shallots, carrots, turnips, Jerusalem artichoke and swede into 1½cm cubes.

Add the chopped vegetables and the oil to a heavy-based saucepan or casserole pot on a medium heat.

Season and sauté for about 10 minutes, stirring often (you want to start seeing a little bit of colour).

Add the sausages and garlic, sauté for a few more minutes before sprinkling over the flour then add the stock, cider and brandy.

Bring to a simmer, cover with a lid and cook for 20 minutes.

Take off the heat and stir through the tarragon, crème fraiche, mustard and horseradish. Check the seasoning then add some chopped watercress and serve.