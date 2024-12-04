Knowing how to freeze game correctly is key to serving up delicious recipes, months after the season has ended. Here is what you need to know.
We asked chef Philippa Davis for her top tip on freezing game. She said: “This applies to anything you freeze and was installed in me by my grandparents! It’s all in the wrapping. Make sure the game is tightly wrapped and there are no gaps, otherwise the meat is likely to get freezer burn. I prefer to use clear plastic freezer bags or ziplocks which I wash and reuse – I am just careful to squeeze all the air out before sealing. ”
10 tips for freezing game
- Always label your game. DO NOT assume that you will recognise it. Meat looks very different when it’s frozen. Write down what it is (pheasant, partridge, grouse or whatever) on a freezer label with a Sharpie, or other waterproof marker pen and add the date. If you neglect to label your game then you’ll be playing lucky dip when it comes to using it.
- Wrap everything securely in proper freezer containers with a well-fitting lid. This stops freezer burn, which spoils the taste and look of the meat. You can use freezer bags too or ziplocks, just make sure they are securely sealed.
- A vacuum packer is very useful for preparing game for the freezer.
- Wrap birds individually. Birds that touch each other are more likely to get freezer-burn.
- If you have a large chest freezer, make sure you rotate the meat so that the older meat doesn’t linger at the bottom. The longer meat is in the freezer, the more it loses its taste.
- Remember you can freeze diced meat – which can speed things up if you’re intending on using the meat for casseroling or stews. (Read our recipe for pheasant casserole here.)
- Bones freeze well. Put them in a bag and then defrost them to make stock.
- A domestic freezer should not be above -18°C.
- There are various opinions on how long game can be frozen. Some game cooks say three months for venison and six months for pheasant. But many people stretch it out for 12 months.
- Once defrosted, foods should be treated as if they are fresh and consumed within two days.