Knowing how to freeze game correctly is key to serving up delicious recipes, months after the season has ended. Here is what you need to know.

We asked chef Philippa Davis for her top tip on freezing game. She said: “This applies to anything you freeze and was installed in me by my grandparents! It’s all in the wrapping. Make sure the game is tightly wrapped and there are no gaps, otherwise the meat is likely to get freezer burn. I prefer to use clear plastic freezer bags or ziplocks which I wash and reuse – I am just careful to squeeze all the air out before sealing. ”

10 tips for freezing game