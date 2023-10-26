Kit To Covert In November

With the season in full swing, The Field takes a look at November's must-have kit for sporting enthusiasts and lovers of the countryside

Dark nights and the star of frosty mornings is something welcomed by country sports lovers: it means the season is in full swing. So, settle down and take a peak at ‘kit to covert’ for November. You might also be interested in The Field’s other invaluable guides to must-have sporting kit including the best shirts for shooting, the best ear defenders, the best shooting gilets and the best shooting coats.

WOMEN’S GUN CLUB CHECK PONCHO

PURDEY



Reversible, Italian cashmere-wool blend poncho: one side bold check, the other understated grey. Throw on elegantly in the field.

Price £775

purdey.com

KIRKTON TWEED BREEKS

BENEDICT & HOTT



Lovat-woven, hard-wearing, Teflon-coated breeks with extra belt loops to ensure they stay in place when the action starts.

Price £240

benedictandhott.com



CALDER UNISEX BOOT

THE ORIGINAL MUCKBOOT COMPANY





Tough waterproof yet versatile boots. Reinforced toes and ankles, sturdy grips and a breathable lining. Cross country and tackle jobs in comfort.

Price £135

muckbootcompany.co.uk



NORTHWOOD FIELD COAT

HOLLAND & HOLLAND





Weatherproof, large belows pockets, an action back and all the technical features one would expect in a top-notch field coat. Timeless style on the peg.

Price £995

hollandandholland.com

WOOL GILET

BELLA HOSKYNS



With a slate-grey cotton spot lining, smart burgundy velvet inner collar and recycled horn buttons, feel in the pink whether in town or country.

Price £330

bellahoskyns.com



ENAMEL MUGS

DOLLYHOTDOGS



Durable mugs with stainless steel rims in either a pheasant or stag design. Perfect accompaniment to your piece.

Price £13

dollyhotdogs.com



BRITISH LAMBSWOOL JUMPER

TROY LONDON





Choose from navy, brown or loden with this chunky unisex jumper featuring wonderfully tactile real suede elbow and shoulder patches.

Price £170

troylondon.com

WOODLAND GLOW BLUETOOTH SPEAKER

PURE AUDIO



A waterproof LED lantern and Bluetooth speaker rolled into one. Perfect for podcasts in the potting shed or opera in the open air.

Price £89.99

pure-audio.com

LANARK 3 DERBY

CROKKET & JONES



Rugged shoe with cleated rubber sole made from roughed-out suede that looks better and better with wear. Best foot forward.

Price £460

crockettandjones.com

If you found this round-up of the best kit useful, be sure to take a look at some of The Field‘s other invaluable guides. These include the best travel accessories for dogs, the best shooting caps and the best casserole dishes.

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more – https://www.futureplc.com/terms-conditions/