Swap endless emails, screens and scrolling for a restorative stay at one of these remote hideaways in the glorious Devon countryside. By Felix Petit

Stay at the picturesque Carswell Beach Hut, where waves lap the shore of your own private cove and the tang of woodsmoke from the flame-heated hot tub floats on the sea breeze. This is a place to truly get away from it all: there is neither wi-fi nor phone signal and no vehicle access – cars must be left at Carswell Farm on the steep, shelving cliffs above (electric vehicle charging is available). Guests are advised to don sturdy footwear, as reaching the hut requires a 15-minute walk down vertiginous coastal paths – all while carrying everything you need for your stay. Due to the rugged remoteness of the site, single occupancy is not allowed.

Although classic holiday spots such as Salcombe and Dartmoor are less than half an hour away, there is little incentive to leave the total privacy of your own littoral world. Indoor hammocks facing the sea provide the perfect place to read and relax, and an outdoor shower helps avoid traipsing sand inside after a sustaining swim or restorative bask in the sun. If guests are feeling active there are options to rent paddleboards to explore the surrounding coves or swing a racket on the Carswell Farm tennis court. When evening comes, light the firepit and gaze at the stars with a glass of wine until it’s time to climb into the mezzanine double berth and dream of doing it all again the next day.

From £455 per night.

GOOD FOR:

REMOTE RELAXATION

PRIVATE BEACH

GOING OFF-GRID

Just metres from the banks of the River Taw, the plashing world of Tarka the Otter, the Treehouse rests among the gnarled boughs of a 350-year-old oak tree. Built in 2014 and nestled in six acres of private grounds midway between Exmoor and Dartmoor, this double-storey retreat comes fully equipped with worldly comforts right down to a copper bath, dishwasher and (in hushed tones) wi-fi. There is a master bedroom with a king-size bed as well as a second room with built-in bunk beds and space for two no-doubt-over-the-moon youngsters. The Faraway Tree has come to life.

Guests can also enjoy a spot of fishing on one of the hotel’s four beats on the Taw, including the Home Beat that runs through the grounds. Fishing for two is included in the Ultimate Fishing Break package or can be purchased separately (half day £15pp, full day £30pp).

After a day pitting one’s wits against the pristine wild brown trout and salmon for which the river is famed or enjoying a nostalgic passage to the coast on the nearby Tarka railway line, you can unwind with a sundowner on the heated wrap-around veranda or hunker down inside next to the wood burner. Various options from fully self-catered to breakfast and supper in the hotel can be booked, giving total flexibility. Dogs are spared a night in the car and more than welcome among the branches if they are able to negotiate the stairs.

Two-night minimum stay, from £325 per night.

GOOD FOR:

FAIRY-TALE SETTING

FISHING ON THE TAW

DOG-FRIENDLY

Escape screens and constant scrolling with a serene, self-imposed rural exile in one of the Unplugged cabins dotted around the country. Created by Hector Hughes and Ben Elliott in 2020, Unplugged now has around 50 simple but supremely comfortable cabins in secluded yet accessible locations across the UK. They are built for a ‘life offline’ and are set up to help guests escape the ‘constant buzz of technology’ over a three- to four-night digital detox. Every cabin includes a phone lockbox, a replacement Nokia for emergencies, an instant camera, books and board games to help you truly switch off. All are surrounded by nature, boasting incredible views from the large picture window: a feature of each dwelling. Powered almost entirely by solar energy and built with low-carbon-impact materials, cabins are usually within a few hours’ drive of major cities, so while isolated they are reachable via regular means.

They are named after the dogs of the landowners or friends of the founders. Russell is perched high up on the slopes of a sweeping valley, offering a frontrow seat to the beauty of Exmoor where inhabitants can wake up to panoramic views of alpine-looking forests and rolling hills. An outdoor firepit provides a perfect focal point for an evening spent watching the sunset or cooking over the flames. As Exmoor is a designated Dark Sky Reserve, expect some of the clearest views of the heavens imaginable. Alternatively, a 10-minute drive from Russell is the Poltimore Inn, an eccentric out-ofthe- way pub with no mains electricity serving nourishing local fare where guests are invited to pour their own pints. Occupants are encouraged to bring their hound as long as they are careful of the surrounding sheep. With little to no phone signal and not a whiff of wi-fi, Russell offers an authentically offgrid escape and a chance to truly recharge.

Three-night minimum stay, prices from £465.

GOOD FOR:

DIGITAL DETOX

STUNNING VIEWS

DOGS WELCOME

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