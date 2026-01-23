Nest farmhouse: a quiet Norfolk getaway worth shouting about

Housed in a converted barn on sprawling Norfolk farmland, this stylish restaurant with rooms is just the place for a quiet getaway that is worth shouting about, says Alexandra Henton

Good for

Foodies

Coastal

Dog-friendly

After a week that involved a charity shoot (we won), a fishing trip to the Wye (we lost) and dinner on board the gun deck of HMS Warrior, ease and serenity was top of the list for a couple of days, and North Norfolk has always delivered. That is absolutely what is on offer at Nest Farmhouse, a restaurant with rooms that sits on a 1,000-acre farm just outside Docking. Here the young and dedicated team have created a haven where you can eat splendidly, sleep well and thoroughly relax.

Lounging

The venture is housed in a modern converted barn with the sort of veranda that harks back to the haunts of Edwardian travellers. The space inside has been cleverly furnished. In what could have felt like a box there is no sense of it. Instead you’ll find muted sage walls and herringbone tweed armchairs at the lounging end of the big open-plan room and a pared-back modern dining space at the other with an open kitchen and a long, welcoming bar between the two.

Sublime service

Nest opened just over year ago and has quietly been making its mark on this part of the North Norfolk coast. The team has brought its A-game, hitting a sweet spot that has been missing: authentic food, well priced, in a great space removed from the sometimes frenetic coastal villages. Here the kitchen is the star and service is genuinely sublime. On arrival we were swiftly given a glass of Cobble Hill fizz (the vineyard is almost next door) and home-made cheese straws – both hit the post-weary-traveller spot and enlivened us enough to take the dogs for a quick sea stroll before a decent bath and then down to dinner.

Menu appeal

The menu was blissfully to the point: four starters and five main courses, supplemented by a specials board. Everything is made in-house (including the bread and butter) by head chef Grant Cotton who grew up locally and has happily returned to his roots with this new venue. His assured presence in the kitchen gives the menu an appeal that makes it tough to decide what to plump for. Over another glass of Cobble Hill and a G&T (the ‘G’ very much Norfolk made) we graze on farmhouse fried chicken (divine) and house spiced nuts (ditto) that perfectly whet the appetite for what’s to come.

We eat brown crab parfait and ox liver, which marks all the right notes, followed by a barbecue pork chop served with farmhouse-grown rhubarb and roast hake with a moreish wild garlic verde. Unable to resist, we add barbecue cabbage with Café de Paris butter and crispy garlic potatoes: some of the best side dishes we’d eaten for some time. As the small team bustle in the kitchen the restaurant hums with a low-key, comfortable vibe. Finally, a small plate with two decent pieces of cheese and pickled prunes is accompanied by a Norfolk pudding wine: Solar Late Harvest from nearby Burn Valley vineyard, which proves to be an ideal pairing.

Dog friendly

It would seem churlish to eschew such goodies and not stay the night, and there are five rooms to choose from (two of which are dog-friendly), all within the converted barn that houses the restaurant, making it ideal for groups to stay together too. Sorrel, on the first floor, boasts a large balcony perfect for sundowners, a deep bath, a vast, comfortable bed and high ceilings. An ideal place to repair after a spot-on supper.

The following morning, suitably rested and dogs walked, it was time to linger over a breakfast of home-cured treats, home-made black pudding, baked beans and sublime toasted focaccia and raspberry jam. Like dinner the previous night, there is an understated charm to the produce-led dishes Nest and Cotton create. There’s nothing not to like. Go now – this quiet spot will not stay hidden for long. I’m already planning my return visit.

DON’T MISS: North Norfolk is swimming with exceptional food and drink, so don’t go home without stocking up. I love Drove Orchards at Thornham for cans of cider and sparkling apple juice – perfect picnic fodder. We also picked up a case of the Solaris pudding wine discovered at Nest. Buy crabs, of course, available from so many places along the coast. And for the best beach walk head to Burnham Overy Staithe.