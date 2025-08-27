If you've had a particularly bountiful harvest, it's time to think bigger than the fruit bowl. An apple rack is visually pleasing and very practical, but take our advice on how to store your apples correctly

September marks the start of the new British apple season and knowing how to store apples correctly is useful if you’ve had a particuarly bountiful harvest from your apple tree.

According to British Apples & Pears: “UK growers say that a dry growing season has not hampered the developing fruit. Instead, 2025 could be the best for quality and flavour for many years.”

How to store apples correctly

A reader writes: “Last year we were given a wonderful apple rack on which to store our apples. Being a novice in this area I just placed them in the rack and left them. We were surprised how quickly many rotted or their skins discoloured. How can I prevent that this year?”

Once picked, the apples should keep for a few weeks and in many cases months when stored in the right condition. They prefer a consistently cool, dark and slightly damp environment. To keep the fruit in good condition wrap each apple individually in greaseproof paper, carefully folding the paper round the fruit, holding it gently so that it is not bruised, then place the apple (folded end of the paper down) in the rack. If wrapping the apples seems too much of a chore, then check them regularly, removing any that show signs of disease or rotting. Some apples tend to shrivel when stored this way and these may keep better when stored in a plastic bag. Make several holes in the bag before filling to a maximum weight of 3kg, loosely seal the bag and store in a cool, dark environment.

Store your apples correctly and you’ll be able to make your favourite apple recipes throughout the year. Try this apple, honey and carrot cake recipe which is perfect for a shoot tea. Alternatively you can read up on how to make cider and juices at home. Cider is very simple to make yourself.

If you’re looking to plant apple trees, then Ursula Buchan’s advice on choosing different apple varieties for an orchard will be very helpful.

If you’re looking for something different to do with your apples rather than another pie, take our advice on how to make cider and juices at home. Cider is enjoying a real comeback and it is very simple to make yourself.