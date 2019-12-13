Perfect for feeding a crowd, try Philippa Davis' coronation pheasant with clementines and toasted almonds to add game to your festive spread

Add pheasant to your festive spread to use up any braces lurking in the freezer, while also introducing new people to game. Philippa Davis’ coronation pheasant with clementines and toasted almonds can be made ahead and will keep for a couple of days in the fridge.

Christmas is the perfect opportunity to encourage people to try game for the first time. Our game, ale and chestnut stew with cranberry and stilton dumplings can use whatever game you have to hand.

CORONATION PHEASANT WITH CLEMENTINES AND TOASTED ALMONDS

This makes a great light lunch or is perfect as part of a buffet. It will last for a couple of days in the fridge and is served cold.

Makes 10 portions

2 pheasants, oven ready

6 medium shallots, peeled and finely sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

5 tsp medium curry powder

2 mangos, peeled and cut into 1cm cubes

6 clementines, peel removed and sliced into 1cm pieces

200g mayonnaise

140g crème fraîche

40g roughly chopped coriander

4 tbsp lightly toasted almond flakes

1 lemon, juice only

To serve

A large handful of baby spinach leaves and sourdough toast

Place pheasants in a large pan of cold water, bring to a simmer and cook with a lid on for 1 hour 20 minutes.

Remove the pheasant then leave to cool a little before discarding the skin and shredding the meat (you can reduce the broth, season and drink it or add it to soups, risottos, stews etc).

In a small pan, sauté the shallots in the olive oil until soft and lightly caramelised.

In a large bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients with the shredded pheasant, sautéed shallots and some seasoning.

Serve cold with a scattering of spinach leaves. I like to eat mine on toast as an open sandwich.