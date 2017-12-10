Turkey tacos. Exotic flavours for Christmas leftovers

Add exotic flavours to your Christmas lunch leftovers when you can't face yet another turkey sandwich. Philippa Davis' turkey tacos make a delicious supper when you still have turkey to polish up

TURKEY TACOS

Adding exotic flavours to leftovers transforms them into an unrecognisable new dish. This is a great meal to have when you are really not sure you can face any more turkey, as it feels so very different.

Filling

300g cooked turkey pickings (it doesn’t have to be neat slices)

1 clementine, juice only

200ml of either water, turkey stock or gravy

1 tbsp butter

1 tbsp olive oil

¾ red onion, finely sliced

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground oregano

Toppings

¼ red onion, finely diced

1 lime

1 baby gem lettuce, finely shredded

1 tomato, finely diced

1 avocado, finely diced

2 tbsp sour cream

2 tbsp roughly chopped coriander

4 tacos

Place the turkey in a small pan with the clementine juice and just cover with the water, turkey stock or gravy. Cover with a lid and simmer for one hour then strain.

On a medium to low heat fry the meat in the butter and oil along with the sliced onion, cinnamon and oregano for about 10 minutes or until golden.

Meanwhile, mix the remaining finely diced quarter of onion with the juice from half a lime and a pinch of salt; leave for 10 minutes.

To serve, stuff the tacos with the lettuce then add the fried meat, onion and lime, tomato, avocado, sour cream and coriander.

Finish with a squeeze of lime juice.