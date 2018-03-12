Leave the hearty stews behind and start cooking with fish and citrus fruits for fresh, spring suppers. Try Philippa Davis' fish stew with spring onions, leeks, saffron and watercress

Spring hasn’t quite sprung and we must be patient for new ingredients to cook with. But it is still possible to change your eating habits and leave the hearty stews and comfort food behind. Try Philippa Davis’ fish stew with spring onions, leeks, saffron and watercress for a fresh, spring supper that will easily feed a crowd.

If you are hosting a spring supper party and hoping to impress your guests, try our langoustine fideos. This light supper packs a flavourful punch.

FISH STEW WITH SPRING ONIONS, LEEKS, SAFFRON AND WATERCRESS

This is a wonderful spring dish full of colour and fresh flavours that can easily be scaled up or down depending on numbers. By blanching the leeks and spring onions rather then sautéing them you get a cleaner, fresher result.

Serves 4

4 small leeks, cut into 2cm round lengths

8 spring onions, cut into 2cm lengths

2 tbsp olive oil

4 cloves garlic

2 tins chopped tomatoes

1 large pinch saffron

400g cleaned mussels

400g salmon, cut into bite-sized chunks

400g white fish (hake, pollock coley, haddock or cod), cut into bite-sized chunks

70g chopped watercress

20g medium chopped dill

Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil.

Blanch the leeks for 4 minutes then add the spring onions and blanch both for another three minutes. Drain and reserve 150ml of the blanching liquid.

In a large pan with a lid, gently sauté the garlic in the oil until golden then add the tinned tomatoes, leeks, spring onions, reserved blanching water and saffron then season. Bring to a simmer and cook for about 20 minutes.

Add the fish and mussels, place on the lid and cook for 5 minutes or until the fish is cooked through and the mussels are all open.

Finally, gently stir through the chopped watercress and dill and serve straight away. This is delicious served with garlic bread.