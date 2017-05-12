Enjoy asparagus while it's still fresh - Philippa Davis' asparagus and feta pastries are perfect for a picnic

Eating asparagus as finger food with an excellent hollandaise sauce may be heavenly, but Philippa Davis’ asparagus and feta pastries are a real treat. Serve straight from the oven to accompany a salad starter, or pack up in a hamper for a picnic.

For a gamey moreish morsel, pheasant, cabbage and cheese pierogi are a picnic hamper essential.

ASPARAGUS AND FETA PASTRIES

These Greek-inspired pastries make a delicious starter when served with a salad or perfect snacks for a picnic.

2 tbsp olive oil

2 white onions, peeled and finely sliced

100g asparagus, chopped into 1cm lengths

50ml white wine or vegetable stock

100g spinach

10g dill

10g parsley

10g mint

Splash of ouzo (optional)

2 eggs

100g feta

270g pack of filo pastry

100g melted butter

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

In a frying pan, sauté the onions in the oil until soft and sweet but not coloured. Add the asparagus and wine, season and cook for five minutes then add the spinach, herbs and ouzo (if using).

Turn up the heat and cook for a couple of minutes until the spinach has wilted and there is no liquid left in the pan. Take off the heat and leave to cool.

In a bowl, lightly beat the two eggs and finely crumble in the feta. Add the cooled asparagus mix and stir.

Take the filo out of the packet and while still rolled cut vertically into three. Keeping two rolls wrapped in a slightly damp tea towel unroll the third and separate the strips of sheets.

Brush three sheets of pastry with the melted butter then place another strip on top of each and brush with butter again.

Place a spoonful of asparagus mix at one end and fold over the corner to make a triangle shape. Roll the triangle on itself all the way up the strip so all sides are closed then brush with butter and place on a lined baking sheet.

Repeat with the rest of the mix and pastry then cook for 25 minutes or until golden and crispy.

Serve hot or cold.