Skinners: a family firm that loves dogs as much as you

A family firm with years of experience

Skinner’s is a family firm that loves dogs as much as you do. Not only that, we have years of experience and understanding of the specialised canine nutrition needed to help generations of working dogs perform at their peak. But did you know that our much-loved, nutritionally balanced and complete Field & Trial is also available as wet food?

It comes in three delicious recipes: chicken with root veg; lamb with root veg; and salmon with steamed veg. Each 390g-pack is crafted in Norfolk using local, wholesome natural ingredients, including a minimum of 62% British-sourced real meat, that can benefit your dog by helping to promote a healthy coat, protect joints and build muscle as well as supporting the immune system and maintaining their bones and teeth.

Easy to digest

These highly palatable pouches are grain-free and lightly cooked, making them easy to digest; ideal for fussy eaters or those with a sensitive stomach. They can also be served as a topper to dry food – the choice is yours. Having listened to our customers, as well as being available in single-recipe cases of 18 packs, we now have convenient multipacks of six. What’s more, we also offer sample packs.

Here at Skinner’s we don’t just care about dogs but also the environment. In addition to our policy of using responsibly sourced ingredients, our eco-friendly, compact cartons not only reduce plastic waste but all keep food fresher for longer.

Find out more about Skinner’s and our wet food range here and learn how it can ensure your working dog has a delicious, wholesome and nutritionally balanced diet. On our website, you’ll find a whole host of useful information and our online shop. You can also visit one of our 2,000 stockists across the country. To find the location of your nearest, simply type your postcode into the stockist search on our website.

We love to keep in touch with all the dogs that are fed on Skinner’s so please tag us on Instagram – @skinnersfieldandtrial – in photographs of your dogs enjoying the great outdoors and Skinner’s food.