The Concours of Elegance, 31 August – 2 September 2018

Take advantage of an exclusive ticket offer for the Concours of Elegance, a combination of astounding cars and luxury brands, in the stunning suroundings of Hampton Court Palace. Engines at the ready...

CONCOURS OF ELEGANCE

The most astonishing cars ever produced, a line-up of world-famous luxury brands, and one of the UK’s most beautiful historic settings. That’s the very successful recipe for the world-famous Concours of Elegance, which is coming to Hampton Court Palace from 31 August – 2 September this year.

LUXURY WATCHMAKERS

Presented by luxury watchmakers, A. Lange & Söhne, the Concours of Elegance prides itself on the stunningly rare and exotic collection of cars at its heart, but the event has morphed into much more than simply a line-up of exotica. Now, it is a celebration of craftsmanship, design, luxury goods, fine food and drink and superb displays of art – the ultimate luxury weekend.

AUTOMOTIVE HIGHLIGHTS

But it is worth spending a bit of time focusing on the cars. Highlights include the one-off Ferrari 166MM/ 212 Export ‘Uovo’, designed as the ultimate sports racing car of its day, and inspired by the aeronautical training of the car’s designer, Franco Reggiani.

Then there’s the unique Rolls-Royce ‘Golden Riveira’, specified by its original owner with gold-plated exterior trim as far as the eye could see.

Or take a close-up look at the Porsche 917K driven by Steve McQueen in the film, Le Mans, which then went on to win races in real life at both Dayton and Monza, among others.

Away from the cars, there’s the opportunity for a spot of luxury shopping, with pop-up boutiques from Lock & Co Hatters and Henry Poole among others, and arthouses such as Collier Dobson.

A. Lange & Söhne will be bringing a collection of their fine timepieces, including a first public showing of the 1815 Tourbillon Enamel – limited to 100 watches, the special variation of the 1815 Tourbillon melds traditional craftsmanship with modern micromechanics.

We are offering readers a two-for-one ticket offer to the Concours of Elegance. To take advantage of the offer simply click through to the ticket page of the Concours of Elegance.

