An aspiring workman needs a tool he can trust, and the same is true in the field. For less than £10,000, these top workhorse guns will get the job done in style

Workhorse guns for under £10,000

Some guns simply punch above their weight when it comes to the equation of ‘price x performance’. These are the guns one finds oneself reaching for time and again when opening the cabinet. In short, the workhorse: a shotgun just too hard not to champion. The guns that top shots drop into conversation after a day when they’ve wiped your eye. The ones we look to once the starter gun’s appeal has waned. For an aspiring workman needs the right tool; the gun you trust to get the job done (whether on game or clays) and thoroughly enjoy using. And all for less than £10,000. Read on for our round-up of guns that more than fit the bill.

This is Beretta’s 687 series flagship, the connoisseur’s choice and, in the right hands, the Stradivarius of the shotgun world. The beautifully engineered trigger group gives crisp pulls and a quick lock time. Beretta’s Steelium barrels are designed to reduce recoil, improve shot patterns and stand up to the rigours of shooting with steel shot. It has a triedand- tested action and is a gun that you will pass on to the next generation.

One friend, a keen game shot, swears by his EELL, and a recent flirtation with another gun resulted in a swift return to his Beretta. If your eye has been wiped on a challenging sporting day, it’s probably by one of these.

There are various iterations of this gun (the Diamond Pigeon and the Diamond Pigeon Sporting) and they are all superb. There is a great deal of bang for your buck with the EELL. A worthwhile investment.

£9,250 GMK

Blaser F3 Pro

Blaser is well known for its excellent straight-pull rifles and now produces some impressive shotguns, such as the F3 and the more recent F16.

The refined F3 oozes quality, and straight out of the box it handles extremely well. One doesn’t notice the weight (at around 8lb) due to its balance and if you want to personalise the way the gun handles, weights come with the package. For slightly less than £7,000 the F3 offers high-grade wood, multichokes and a well-thought-out action with sleek lines and a plain, workman-like blacked finish.

I rather like the minimalist design but if you are looking for a pretty gun it would be better going Italian.

While suitable for clays, the F3 readily adapts to driven or high birds. Unusually, the gun has the barrel selector near the trigger-blade instead of on the safety catch on the top strap. With exceptional German build quality, it really is a lovely piece of kit and comes with a 10-year warranty. All in all, this gun is a refined workhorse that you would reach for again and again.

£6,800 Blaser

Browning has been making guns for more than a century and has never rested on its laurels. The latest iteration of the B25 action is the 825 Pro Sport.

The low-profile action has been overhauled considerably, with scalloped sides to the fences. These are stippled to reduce glare and it gives a more uncluttered sight picture. It looks great too.

This is a modern-looking gun with lots of nods to the Browning tradition. It is profusely engraved on the bottom half of the action, with much of the engraving being hand-picked. The top part is left plain and this means the decoration doesn’t overpower the sleek lines of the action.

Internals remain more or less the same because there’s no need to fix what isn’t broken, but the trigger mechanism has been slightly redesigned to give crisper pulls. With a higher pivot point, it can work with even light-load cartridges.

Being a Pro Sport, the gun comes with all sorts of bells and whistles so that it can easily be set up for the shooter. These include weights, chokes, alternative trigger- blades and butt pads.

The 825 is an excellent addition to the Browning line-up and, though this gun is designed for clays, it can be used on driven days. A game version is available and was reviewed in The Field’s February issue. (Read the full review of the Browning 825 here.) Browning still has it in terms of innovation and build quality, and the new 825 is an exciting prospect.

£4,699 Browning

Caesar Guerini Magnus Deluxe

Favoured by competitive shots as well as those who are keen on driven game, Caesar Guerini has a solid reputation for build quality. These guns look stunning too, with wood that tends to be well figured and engraving that is nice and deep. All models have some element of hand engraving.

Putting the Magnus Deluxe game gun through its paces, I have been impressed. It shot well above its price point and I felt as though I was holding something rather special. Each model comes with a selectable trigger, and adjustable triggers are available on sporting models as standard. However, the customer can request an adjustable trigger if desired. The 32in Magnus Deluxe I tested was barrel heavy, which meant the shotgun was pointable with no barrel flip to speak of. However, you might consider shorter barrels if you want to bring the weight back into your hands.

These guns can stand punishment. I know people who have put thousands of cartridges through their Caesar Guerinis and their guns are still going strong. The company backs up its reputation with a 10-year warranty. This is a good gun at a competitive price.

£3,995 Caesar Guerini

Chapuis Super Orion Artisan C135

A gun that has always impressed me is the Chapuis Super Orion Artisan C135, particularly the way it is put together. Wood-to-metal fit is excellent, the gun is solid and will withstand heavy use. There is something quite addictive about the way it shoots.

Made in Saint-Étienne, France, the Super Orion Artisan C135 commands a premium price because much of the engraving and chequering is done by hand. More affordable versions are available and have laser-cut engraving.

Chapuis is still fairly unknown in the UK but now its guns are imported by GMK expect the firm to take more market share as people start to discover how good they are. If you want something that is a bit different yet channels character and class, try a Chapuis. For those keen on always having the latest iteration, see the review of the Super Orion Artisan C140.

£6,745 GMK

This unembellished but svelte gun with a single selective trigger is a modern take on a traditional side-by-side. Made in Italy by FAIR, the Esprit has a straight grip, although a pistol grip is an option. The latter might give more control but the gun arguably moves better with the former. If the gun had a double trigger (another option) then the straight grip would make even more sense to allow for hand movement. As it is, the gun looks great with a straight stock, regardless of triggers.

With modern innovations such as multi-chokes, superior steel-proofed barrels, 3in chambers and firing pins powered by coil springs, this gun is eminently usable for today’s game shooting. It handles well and should give years of service. If you like using a side-by-side but want the convenience of a modern shotgun, this is the one.

£3,400 Franchi

Miroku MK11 Game Sideplate

These guns largely sell themselves, such is their reputation for build quality and handling. The MK11 is the sister gun to the Browning: the boxlock actions are identical and both are made in the BC Miroku factory in Japan. The main difference is the source of the wood for the guns.

I have a Miroku MK 6000 SP-1 from the early 1980s that has been used on clays and game and never missed a beat. It is a truly remarkable gun. Anyone who has ever owned a Miroku will say the same.

The smoothness of the safety, top-lever and trigger highlights the gun’s quality. At around 7lb, it’s not too heavy and can easily be carried in the field; however, on a walked-up shoot you might find you prefer the 20-bore.

The Browning/Miroku action design is such that the gape opens wide enough to allow for quick and easy reloading – ideal for driven or simulated game. This is definitely a gun that should be in your cabinet.

£6,980 Miroku

I have tested many guns over my working life and one of the standouts has been Rizzini’s BR550. Handling is superb, and its round-body action and profuse engraving make it one of the prettiest guns on the market at a relatively affordable price.

The version I tested had a pistol grip with a single selective trigger. I saw it as a hybrid between a modern over-and-under and a side-by-side in that it incorporated the best of both worlds. If you are looking to make the transition from over-and-under to side-by-side as painless as possible, then try this gun.

The pistol grip gives fantastic control, and a single trigger means the hand doesn’t have to hunt for the second trigger. If you prefer a more traditional set-up, however, then choose a straight stock with double or single trigger as an option at no extra cost.

Faultless performance on a driven day made the 12-bore a joy to shoot, and there is also a 20-bore option.

This gun is well worth anyone’s money, especially if you want the advantages of a side-by-side with those of an over-and-under. Available in most calibres.

£4,300 ASI

Zoli Pernice

If you are looking for a gun that is a bit special, try Zoli’s Pernice: a beautiful thing with profuse engraving, shaded to bring into relief the scrollwork intertwined with Acanthus spinosus leaves. All this is on a svelte, true round-body frame with a Boss-type action made from forged alloy steel. Combined with Turkish walnut and chequering done by hand, this is a real head-turner.

Yet it’s not style over substance. The Pernice is solidly built and handles nicely. It is steel shot proofed, has multichokes and even a drop-out trigger group – all for a tad over £7,000. This represents great value for money.

A competitive clay-shooting friend a few years ago suggested I review a Zoli. She was sponsored by Krieghoff, but had a soft spot for Zoli shotguns because they “shot well and could take real punishment”.

When I tried the Pernice I couldn’t help but agree with her sentiments. It was stunning. The balance was just in front of the hinge pin, making it slightly barrel heavy and meaning the barrels moved through the target smoothly with no barrel flip when fired.

An awesome gun in every sense of the word.

£7,499 Edgar Brothers