September 2025

The season is well underway and The Field’s September issue is bursting with carefully curated content from the very best writers and leading experts in the world of fieldsports, not least in our 44-page Artemis special: our dedicated supplement for the sporting woman.

In the main magazine, Sir Johnny Scott enjoys high birds and high spirits at Logiealmond: a revived and invigorated Scottish estate. Adrian Dangar spends the day with a roving syndicate revelling in the sport on offer via the Ragley estate’s Dunnington Sporting Club, while Michael Yardley reveals how, with practice and effort, a 28-bore can turn even an ordinary driven day into something special.

We venture to Pakistan where, drawing on inspiration from the British hunting community, the renowned Peshawar Vale Hunt is again enjoying golden days. Closer to home, John Bailey explores small streams in search of brown trout and discovers unexpectedly good sport without a hefty price tag.

Do you speak dog? Janet Menzies explains how learning to speak our canine companion’s language is the key to a successful relationship, on and off the field, while David Tomlinson says knowing when to call time on a gundog’s working career can be the most difficult decision an owner ever has to make.

We examine the enduring folklore and traditions surrounding harvest time, as Ettie Neil-Gallacher dives into the history of cross-Channel swimming. Two of September’s highlights for many are Burghley and Blenheim. As well as our pick of what to buy at the horse trials in Kit To Covert, this month’s Field Interview is eventing world number one Harry Meade.

The Artemis supplement pays homage to women blazing a trail. Rosie Nickerson discovers that, even in freezing temperatures and foggy conditions, it is hard to take the shine off the inaugural ladies’ day at Cheney Longeville. Who are the heroines of hunt rides? Catherine Austen meets the ladies leading the way in this high-octane world, as Tessa Waugh speaks to four female explorers with the world at their feet, including Preet Chandi – otherwise known as ‘Polar Preet’. We look at the growing influence of female farmers, managers and agricultural experts sowing the seeds of change in a traditionally male-dominated industry, and Madeleine Silver talks to those behind the sustainable beauty brands harnessing the power of native flowers and herbs.

Plus, Artemis includes a definitive guide to the essential sporting wardrobe to help you sparkle on the field, plus a selection of brooches that ensure you’ll always dazzle. Serena Cross gives the lowdown on scarves – our favourite, versatile accessory – including on what to buy and how to then tie it. The final word goes to Janet Menzies who sings the praises of pink in all its shades and hues.

This and much, much more.