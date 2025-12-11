January 2026

We’re banishing the January blues in the first issue of The Field for 2026. There’s much to celebrate. We spend time with the young guns of the future for a day’s shooting at Sedbergh School, where pupils are in charge on a challenging driven day, while Rory Knight Bruce draws the season to a close in style with a spectacular day at the Miltons shoot on Exmoor and a 90th-birthday celebration. Michael Yardley looks back on 100 years of the Browning B25 Superposed; among the most influential and imitated designs in gunmaking history.

William Cursham enjoys the ultimate winter warmer with an exhilarating day following the Ross Harriers across picture-perfect Herefordshire countryside. Legend of Africa ’Karamojo Bell’ – otherwise known as Captain Walter Dalrymple Maitland Bell – is the subject of Sir Johnny Scott’s Hall of Fame, while Steve Harris looks back to the seemingly impossible accomplishment of hatching salmon in the Southern Hemisphere – and the role played by The Field in this endeavor.

Still very much in festive party mood, Caroline Roddis mulls over the history and enduring appeal of hot, spiced, alcoholic drinks, while Martin Williams has the lowdown on white tie: its history, unique elegance and how to wear it.

Could the New Year be time for a clear out? If so, hidden treasure could await. Robin Hereford lifts the lid on masterpieces discovered in dusty attics and barns. Ursula Buchan unearths white gold as she digs into the world of snowdrops: those tiny flowers that uplift us in the depths of winter.

We’ve got all your favourites, including the latest, must-have kit for country lovers and some easy, game-inspired party recipes, plus we interview The Great British Sewing Bee’s Patrick Grant – a man at home in the country who detests waste and champions British-made clothing. All this and much, much more.