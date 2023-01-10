The Field Quiz 2023

Answers

Shooting

1) Mark Hanbury Beaufoy

2) They have a 4in fold over the knee

3) Scaup

4) Woodpigeon

5) 12ft/lb

Fishing

1) Parr

2) Willie Gunn

3) Turbot

4) Sargasso Sea

5) Catfish

Stalking

1) Imperial

2) Muntjac

3) A red stag with no antlers

4) True

5) Red deer and roe deer

Hunting

1) Airedale Beagles

2) Pytchley

3) They run in the opposite direction from which they are supposed to go – in other words, backwards

4) Exmoor Foxhounds

5) A thorn fence (hedge) with a rail either side (to prevent cattle treading in drainage ditches)

Gundogs

1) Clumber spaniel

2) Spanish water dog

3) Lagotto Romagnolo

4) Sealyham

5) Jack Russell terrier

The Field

1) Mark Lemon

2) President Eisenhower

3) Epsom Racecourse

4) The golf ball

5) Lawn tennis (Wimbledon Championships)

Food & drink

1) Garlic

2) Bordeaux

3) Eight

4) Lamb or mutton

5) Oysters

Collective nouns

1) Murder

2) Cast

3) Tiding/tittering

4) Muster/ostentation

5) Hover

6) Descent

7) Horde

8) Band

9) Scurry

10) Skulk)

Your Field score:

Over 40 Field Marshal: Your field knowledge is second to none. We salute you.

30-40 Field Master: One to follow, you’re adept in the field.

20-30 Field Mouse: A tad too timid when it comes to sporting know-how.

Under 20 Field Mushroom: When it comes to fieldsports, you’re in the dark.