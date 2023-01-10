The Field Quiz 2023

Do you think you are an expert on all things fieldsports and The Field? Then see if your knowledge cuts the mustard with our fun and fiendish annual quiz.
Answers
Shooting
1) Mark Hanbury Beaufoy
2) They have a 4in fold over the knee
3) Scaup
4) Woodpigeon
5) 12ft/lb
Fishing
1) Parr
2) Willie Gunn
3) Turbot
4) Sargasso Sea
5) Catfish
Stalking
1) Imperial
2) Muntjac
3) A red stag with no antlers
4) True
5) Red deer and roe deer
Hunting
1) Airedale Beagles
2) Pytchley
3) They run in the opposite direction from which they are supposed to go – in other words, backwards
4) Exmoor Foxhounds
5) A thorn fence (hedge) with a rail either side (to prevent cattle treading in drainage ditches)
Gundogs
1) Clumber spaniel
2) Spanish water dog
3) Lagotto Romagnolo
4) Sealyham
5) Jack Russell terrier
The Field
1) Mark Lemon
2) President Eisenhower
3) Epsom Racecourse
4) The golf ball
5) Lawn tennis (Wimbledon Championships)
Food & drink
1) Garlic
2) Bordeaux
3) Eight
4) Lamb or mutton
5) Oysters
Collective nouns
1) Murder
2) Cast
3) Tiding/tittering
4) Muster/ostentation
5) Hover
6) Descent
7) Horde
8) Band
9) Scurry
10) Skulk)
Your Field score:
Over 40 Field Marshal: Your field knowledge is second to none. We salute you.
30-40 Field Master: One to follow, you’re adept in the field.
20-30 Field Mouse: A tad too timid when it comes to sporting know-how.
Under 20 Field Mushroom: When it comes to fieldsports, you’re in the dark.