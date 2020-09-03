Winners of The Field Gundog Awards 2020 announced

The Field Gundog Awards 2020, in association with Chudleys, had some fantastic entries from precocious pups to beloved family gundogs. The judges have tussled over the entries and the results are in
Every type of gundog entered The Field Gundog Awards 2020, in association with Chudleys. Our two new categories celebrated both the invaluable old hands and the promising next generation. We had entries from beloved part-time gundogs but full-time family members. There were tales of exemplary work in the field and our non-canine category honoured the heroism of stellar pickers-up.
The judges had many fantastic gundogs to choose from, but the results are in. Plus, our two photography categories were chosen again this year by Field readers. Here are the 2020 winning and highly commended entries.
THE FIELD GUNDOG AWARDS 2020 WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED
OUTSTANDING RETRIEVE BY ANY RETRIEVING BREED
WINNER: Martyn Long and Kyah
Kyah is exceptional on runners. Last season a blind retrieve saw her cross a river and a field to find the bird in a hedgerow.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Brenda Moss and Dash
OUTSTANDING WORK BY ANY SPANIEL BREED
WINNER: Peter Smith and Bella
Bella crossed a flooded and fast stream to retrieve a hen pheasant from brambles on a steep bank. “This retrieve will remain with me,” said a witness.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jack Garner
BEST AMATEUR PICKER-UP
WINNER: June Barry
June, 92, has been picking up for over 35 years and is an inspiration to her fellow pickers-up at the Maristow Estate in Devon.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bernard Cruttenden
BEST FAMILY GUNDOG
WINNER: Fliss Winters and Skadi
Skadi is a skilled gundog and therapy dog. She assists adults with autism, can intervene with self injury and is a companion to the community.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Charlotte McClunan and Willow
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Megan Borthwick and pack
BEST GUNDOG THAT DOES NOT BELONG TO A GUNDOG BREED
WINNER: Mark Hinge and Rigby
Rigby is a working teckel that flushes, retrieves game and follows deer scent trails – all in mud much deeper than his stumpy legs!
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Gemma Calderon and Sprout
BEST VETERAN
WINNER: Peter Smith and Hope
Hope, 11, has completed 10 seasons, attracting attention wherever she goes for her diminutive size, lightning speed, enthusiasm, steadiness, good behaviour and impressive efficiency.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Charlotte Web and Fern
MOST PRECOCIOUS PUPPY
WINNER: Jamie Horner and Purdey
Seeing a runner, Jamie quickly sent his older labrador which ran a huge distance and awkwardly captured the bird. On the return, he realised he had sent his puppy by mistake.
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grace Brown and Lark
GUNDOG PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR: ACTION
WINNER: Gwen, by Roger Wooldridge
Gwen is pictured here entering the water to retrieve a duck.
GUNDOG PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR : PORTRAIT
WINNER: Ella, by David Knight
Bred by Tanya and Richard Faulds, Ella is part of a picking-up team that travels from Scotland to Suffolk every August. She is pictured here on a grouse moor in Aberdeenshire.
Congratulations to all of the winning and highly commended entries in The Field Gundog Awards 2020, and thank you to our kind sponsors, Chudleys.