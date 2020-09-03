Winners of The Field Gundog Awards 2020 announced

The Field Gundog Awards 2020, in association with Chudleys, had some fantastic entries from precocious pups to beloved family gundogs. The judges have tussled over the entries and the results are in

Every type of gundog entered The Field Gundog Awards 2020, in association with Chudleys. Our two new categories celebrated both the invaluable old hands and the promising next generation. We had entries from beloved part-time gundogs but full-time family members. There were tales of exemplary work in the field and our non-canine category honoured the heroism of stellar pickers-up.

The judges had many fantastic gundogs to choose from, but the results are in. Plus, our two photography categories were chosen again this year by Field readers. Here are the 2020 winning and highly commended entries.

View our celebratory video here.

THE FIELD GUNDOG AWARDS 2020 WINNERS AND HIGHLY COMMENDED

OUTSTANDING RETRIEVE BY ANY RETRIEVING BREED

WINNER: Martyn Long and Kyah

Kyah is exceptional on runners. Last season a blind retrieve saw her cross a river and a field to find the bird in a hedgerow.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Brenda Moss and Dash

OUTSTANDING WORK BY ANY SPANIEL BREED

WINNER: Peter Smith and Bella

Bella crossed a flooded and fast stream to retrieve a hen pheasant from brambles on a steep bank. “This retrieve will remain with me,” said a witness.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jack Garner

BEST AMATEUR PICKER-UP

WINNER: June Barry

June, 92, has been picking up for over 35 years and is an inspiration to her fellow pickers-up at the Maristow Estate in Devon.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Bernard Cruttenden

BEST FAMILY GUNDOG

WINNER: Fliss Winters and Skadi

Skadi is a skilled gundog and therapy dog. She assists adults with autism, can intervene with self injury and is a companion to the community.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Charlotte McClunan and Willow

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Megan Borthwick and pack

BEST GUNDOG THAT DOES NOT BELONG TO A GUNDOG BREED

WINNER: Mark Hinge and Rigby

Rigby is a working teckel that flushes, retrieves game and follows deer scent trails – all in mud much deeper than his stumpy legs!

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Gemma Calderon and Sprout

BEST VETERAN

WINNER: Peter Smith and Hope

Hope, 11, has completed 10 seasons, attracting attention wherever she goes for her diminutive size, lightning speed, enthusiasm, steadiness, good behaviour and impressive efficiency.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Charlotte Web and Fern

MOST PRECOCIOUS PUPPY

WINNER: Jamie Horner and Purdey

Seeing a runner, Jamie quickly sent his older labrador which ran a huge distance and awkwardly captured the bird. On the return, he realised he had sent his puppy by mistake.

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Grace Brown and Lark

GUNDOG PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR: ACTION

WINNER: Gwen, by Roger Wooldridge

Gwen is pictured here entering the water to retrieve a duck.

GUNDOG PHOTOGRAPH OF THE YEAR : PORTRAIT

WINNER: Ella, by David Knight

Bred by Tanya and Richard Faulds, Ella is part of a picking-up team that travels from Scotland to Suffolk every August. She is pictured here on a grouse moor in Aberdeenshire.

Congratulations to all of the winning and highly commended entries in The Field Gundog Awards 2020, and thank you to our kind sponsors, Chudleys.