Labs for sitting on the peg and retrieving, spaniels for beating and dogging in? Pointers and setters for grouse? Do we have too many dogs or would just one do? Janet Menzies ponders.

There is a serious danger that we may just have lost our last excuse for having so many dogs. Up until now there has really been no answer in Britain to the argument that we need our traditional labradors for sitting on the peg and retrieving; springer spaniels to do the beating and dogging-in; pointers and setters for all grouse work; and cockers because… well, we just have to have them.

Just one dog? A German shorthaired pointer?

But as far as Europeans are concerned this is typical of our national tendency to over-man or, rather, over-dog. Instead, the Continentals propose just one dog for all the different shooting roles and more besides, such as trailing wounded deer or just looking good lying across the baronial hearth. This so-called wunder dog is the hunter, pointer, retriever (HPR), and one breed specifically: the German shorthaired pointer (GSP).

British shooting folk came across GSPs when stationed in Germany just after the Second World War, and started bringing back the first imports as they returned home in the Fifties. The breed has gradually gained popularity since then, especially among grouse keepers, who value the fact that they can use German shorthaired pointers to count grouse and to point for guests walking-up as well as for retrieving on driven days. Mean-while, on lowland shoots in the south of Britain, the labrador has remained the universal dog of the 20th century. But what about this century? Various different European HPR breeds are now being worked successfully on shoots from the West country to the Midlands to Kent. So what is all the fuss about? Why are GSPs, Hungarian vizslas, Weimaraners and the like suddenly appearing on our shoots? (Read: the best gundog breeds from overseas.)

HPR breeds

To take over as Britain’s favourite gundog, the HPRs would have to demonstrate the trainability of the good old lab; the drive and athleticism of the springer; the cocker’s affectionate nature; the good looks of an English or Irish setter; and, of course, that all-important cachet of being just a little different.

German longhaired pointers

The German longhaired pointer (GLP) is fabulous looking, sporting a long, feathery coat that waves in the breeze, while its cousin the German shorthaired pointer (GSP) has short, practical, roan-coloured hair. Another good-looking breed is the Brittany, with its spaniel-like appearance. However a breeder says: “They can be a bit highly strung, and retrieving is not their strongest point. But for rough-shooting dogs that can work hard, they are exactly what is wanted.”

So if the GLPs are hard to come by and not for first-timers, and the Brittanys are not the greatest retrievers, what other HPR breed might contest the title with the GSP? For some, the Hungarian vizsla is the answer.

Fitness challenge

Because of their long-striding gait, stamina and wide-ranging style of hunting, all the HPR breeds can pose a fitness challenge for their handlers. Jo Izard from Canterbury, who works GSPs, said: “You do have to be prepared to run, especially when you are training, because they are so keen. GSPs have an easy temperament and they are good at home. My husband has labradors, and the GSPs aren’t quite so straightforward but they are the Ferrari of dogs. They are also very versatile; I use mine for picking-up and for beating. We have a small shoot at home and the dog has to be able to do everything. It is all very natural to them. The quartering and the pointing is there, but you have to make sure they use the wind correctly.”

When you watch it work and hear about its trainability and versatility, it is obvious that the GSP is a strong rival to the labrador certainly in being a gundog that has the fewest drawbacks. For sheer lovability though, the Italian spinone is hard to beat: big, blond and shaggy, with gorgeous, doting eyes regarding you solemnly.

But the ultimate dog of the century could well turn out to be the GLP. Larry Wilks had some wonderful points with his impressive GLP, Arthur vom Munsterschlag mit Arany. He explained: “We imported him from Dr Thomas and Birgit Berns of Munster through the pet passport scheme. He was a joy of a dog and a big softy though he looked so powerful. With his size you would think he would be slow, but he was not. The Berns came from Germany to see him settled in and the first thing he did was point a snipe for them.

“He spent most of the time as my peg dog , and he retrieved as well; snipe, woodcock, everything. He had a beautiful mouth. There are fewer than 200 of these dogs in the country, so it is about bringing in blood-lines, not about money.”

This article was originally published in 2008 and has been updated.