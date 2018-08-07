The Field Gundog Awards 2018 winners and highly commended

The Field Gundog Awards 2018, in association with Skinner’s Pet Foods, attracted a wide variety of entries from every type of gundog. Some were from old hands that executed particularly fine retrieves last season worthy of recognition. Others are part-time gundogs that spend the majority of their time as trusty, family companions. Some were new to the field, some were noble and some were just naughty (and well trained enough to know better…) But there was one, very clear uniting factor across the enormous variety of entries we were delighted to receive. Fielders love their gundogs.

This year’s Gundog Awards was hotly contested, but the judges have tussled over the entries and the results are in. We are very pleased to announce the winning and highly commended entries of The Field Gundog Awards 2018.

Thank you to all those that entered The Field Gundog Awards 2018. With the season about to start, keep alert for the very best gundogs in the field. We look forward to receiving your entries in 2019.

The winner of each category will be invited to a special celebratory lunch at Burghley Horse Trials, where The Field will be hosting a gundog demonstration in the main arena. Winners will be presented with a rosette and a year’s supply of Skinner’s dog food. We hope to see as many of the winners, human and canine, there as possible. And if you are attending Burghley Horse Trials this year, do come and say hello at The Field stand at A25.

CATEGORY 1: OUTSTANDING RETRIEVE BY ANY RETRIEVING BREED DURING THE 2017/18 SEASON

WINNER: Newt and Anthony Sheppard

Three-year-old flatcoat retriever Newt impressed the judges with this exceptionally brave retrieve. The entry was supported by a strong witness statement which claimed to have seen many of the owners flatcoats work, but never with the courage of the following instance:

“We were shooting at Wakefield Lodge in Northamptonshire on 27th December. We had a very exciting drive with fast high birds falling in a flooded lake behind. Newt, loves water and after the drive was straight in to retrieve a cock pheasant. I walked out on the causeway, which is about 15 yards wide between the two lakes. Suddenly Newt disappeared under the water.

“There was then splashing from behind me on the other side of the causeway – to both my and Newt’s total amazement he bounced up to the surface like a cork out of a champagne bottle still with the cock pheasant firmly in his mouth but looking very bewildered.

“He had been sucked through an over full three foot pipe under the causeway to bob to the surface. I think he survived because he did not let go of the bird so did not swallow water. It was very lucky there was no obstacle to trap him during his 15-yard underwater retrieve!

“He is still as keen on water as ever and has been re-christened the ‘submarine’!”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Poppy and Ben Redman

Five-year-old labrador Poppy impressed with her experience and skill. Poppy has done over 200 days picking up now, and her owner claims she is the best of his six dogs by far and has always out worked the rest.

“We were stood high above the drive when I saw a cock bird hit and come down. It was obvious Poppy had seen it too and I saw it start to run so I sent her. The slope we were on was a 24% gradient so it was a fair drop down.

“She got to the fall of the bird then took his line. In the hedge line at the bottom of the field there was a 6ft wide ditch then stock fencing with 2 strands of barb. The bird went over the fence, followed a few seconds later by the dog. The birds ran up towards the wood then flew in. The dog jumped the stock fencing & barb into the wood and while she was out of sight, caught him. She jumped back out of the wood and starts to return to me. As she was jumping the second fence, the bird’s head caught on the barbed wire. I could see her pulling the bird free then jump the ditch and retrieve perfectly back to hand after climbing the hill. She covered over 700m up and down the banks plus jumping two fences & a ditch twice, all while the drive was still going on and never got distracted from the original retrieve.”

CATEGORY 2: OUTSTANDING WORK BY A SPANIEL (SPRINGER OR COCKER) DURING THE 2017/18 SEASON

WINNER: Dixie and Vanessa Tate

The judges were impressed by Dixie’s inspiring story.

“Dixie has picked up in our shoot for 4 years. In November 2016 she went blind overnight. We had been picking up on the Saturday and Monday she was blind. Diagnosed with acute Gluacoma. 2 weeks later she had both eyes removed and 1 week later she was back beating on our shoot. Last season she was beating and picking up. She retrieved 3 ducks of which 1 was a runner. She absolutely lives for the shooting season. She is amazing- never give up on your dog as they never give up on you.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Minstrel and Brian Seage

Minstrel’s super retrieve saw the judges award him Highly Commended in this strongly contested category.

“The cock pheasant was a good high bird but at an unexpected angle and, dead in the air, dropped into a muddy lane well behind the line. Minstrel, a 5 year old, male, Cocker Spaniel, bred in the far West of Cornwall, negotiated a stock fence, jumped over the bank and hedge behind it and disappeared into the lane. There appeared to be no way back, but after a few minutes he appeared at a gate in the stock fence about 60 yards from me, scrambled through it with his bird and delivered it to hand. He has amazing instinct and a massive determination to retrieve his bird.”

CATEGORY 3: OUTSTANDING WORK BY ANY POINTING BREED DURING THE 2017/18 SEASON

WINNER: Dora and Laura Wolfenden



Dora’s owner was advised by her grouse gamekeeper husband to get a retriever as her first gundog – which she cheerfully ignored and instead decided upon Hungarian wirehaired vizsla Dora, “Dora the Moorland Explorer”, an incredibly special dog who impressed the judges with the following work.

“It was on a shoot day where I couldn’t take Dora as she was in season, but one of the guns shot a snipe and after a lot of dogs, including the picking up dogs had gone over the ground it was decided the snipe was not to be found. I hate for any bird to be shot not to be found so I took Dora back the next morning after a heavy downpour overnight. My husband said I was being ridiculous, but we went to the second to last butt, I sent her in the direction the gun vaguely said he thought it was and she found it straight away. My smile couldn’t have been bigger when I showed my doubting husband. I only wish she could have been there on the day to get some glory for her find, but that is typical of Dora, she just quietly goes about her business, no fuss, just doing her job.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Zulu and Terry Harris

Zulu is an impressive, old hand – and the judges were delighted to award him highly commended for his skill and experience.

“At 12 years of age Zulu won his 44th field trial award, which included winning the April 2017 Southern, and Western Counties Field Trial Society’s Pointer and Setter Open Stake for the third time. In September 2017 he took on the role as “schoolmaster” to myself, a novice handler, and won a Certificate of Merit in the Pointer Club Breed Stake at Sandringham, Norfolk. This was our first field competition together and one I will never forget. His special qualities are an overwhelming desire to please, great bird sense, a fantastic nose and great determination to find game. Now turned 13 years of age, Zulu continues to be a valuable member of our shooting and grouse counting team.”

CATEGORY 4: OUTSTANDING WORK BY ANY RARE BREED DURING THE 2017/18 SEASON

WINNER: Laura and Larry Wilks

Laura is a rare but impressive breed, and the judges were delighted to award her winner in this category.

“She is a Epagneul de Pont Audemer or ‘Ponto’ for short. There are only three in the UK but I am sure anyone that sees her work will be intrigued by her character and surprised by her ability. Her training went well and we decided to take her with us on a trip to Brittany, Chateau Val. Jocelyn had arranged two days shooting and our party of two guns joined with Claude the region Chef du Chasse and his friend Maurice along with their Brittany and Epagnuel Francaise. They did not know what breed Laura was and were very sceptical given her size whether or not she could cope with the Reeves pheasant. She had already completed two retrieves when at the end of a clearing all three dogs came on point, each backing the other, on command the Brittany and Francaise flushed a Reeves and it flew on over Claude’s head with both dogs in hot pursuit, but not Laura, she remained motionless, ‘en arret’ I called to Claude, ‘Non’, came the reply, Brenda sent Laura to flush and the hen Reeves flew from her hiding place just in time for Claude to reload and drop the bird, which Laura duly retrieved and returned to the bag before our two French runaways had re appeared. It was an amazing two days with 14 Reeves in the bag and an offer to purchase Laura from Claude who said she was exceptional. Praise indeed for a relatively unknown breed. Laura has continued to surprise us and is a constant on our shooting days at, Over Whitacre, Six Ashes and Honiley Estate. Her ability has endeared her to everyone and we hope to import another later this year.”

CATEGORY 5: THE BEST AMATEUR PICKER-UP

WINNER: Peter Smith

Peter Smith impressed the judges with his vast experience, love of the countryside and the glowing accounts from those that nominated him.

“Peter is a true countryman, a shooting man for over 60 years, with a great love of training and working Spaniels, mainly English Springer Spaniels, some of which he bred, plus a few Cockers. Peter has run three shoots, one for 36 years, another was in the Purdey Awards in 2002.

“Peter is exceptionally conscientious regarding the retrieval of missing, possibly injured birds. Nothing is too much trouble, no report of a missing bird left unchecked. Always late for elevenses and last to return at the end of the day, Peter and his dogs often successfully pick up those last, difficult to find, missing birds. Maybe it was coincidence but on Peter’s first picking-up day here the bag record was broken. We then had our best ever season. There was a feeling that fewer birds were being lost.

“But Peter is not just an exceptional picker-up. He is more than ready to be involved in and contribute his knowledge to other areas of our shoot. He leads our annual farmland birds count for the GWCT, sharing his wealth of experience in bird identification and national surveys. For last season, he produced a wonderful 14 month shoot calendar, depicting just about everyone on the shoot, plus their dogs, raising over £600 for the GWCT in the process.

“Peter is a diligent and reliable picker-up, a brilliant trainer of his much-loved spaniels, a mentor for novices, a contributor of knowledge and time, an enthusiast of excellence in picking-up and, above all, he has respect for the welfare of quarry and of his dogs. We can’t imagine a better picker-up.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Jane Pighills

The judges were impressed with Jane Pihills and cocker Candy’s work in the field, especially considering that this season was their first outing.

“Candy is a two year old Black and Tan cocker spaniel. She was given to me as a present from my husband.

“I have always enjoyed shooting but never have much time as I am involved in our local Hunt – so miss out on Saturdays. However this year due to the extreme wet in our area hunting has been frequently cancelled so I thought I would see if I could take Candy out shooting. Having got permission from the Head keeper, I took my place well behind the professional pickers up and waited.

“The Drives came and went and Candy sat like a rock beside me not making a sound – just intently watching it all. The second day out we took up our place. Third Drive a partridge fell just behind us – the picker up in front of me turned and told me to let her off and see what happened. I did, waited nervously and suddenly over the hill Candy appeared proudly carrying the bird. She came right to me and dropped it. The thrill of that moment was tremendous – I was hooked and so was she. From then on we went out every day we could and she worked very hard.

“My commands are not always very clear or correct but she never lets me down and tries hard to interpret what I am asking her to do!”

CATEGORY 6: THE BEST FAMILY GUNDOG

WINNER: Remi and Laura Croft

Remi impressed the judges as the definition of a family gundog – she helped her owner in the face of a family breakdown, brought together a new family and is now a key part in bringing on the next generation of fieldsports lovers – her owner’s four-year-old daughter, Georgia. As well as all of this, Remi proved herself a superb picking-up dog during her first season.

“Remi belongs to my partner Laura Croft. She is Laura’s first ever Gundog and she was bought as a result of a family breakdown. It’s fair to say Remi is definitely a member of the family and she is everything to Laura. Being able to get out and train Remi during her puppy days definitely helped Laura find herself and eventually find me. I first met Laura and Remi at Thoresby Game Fair when Remi was only 6 months old. I was running an older dog and we hit it off from there, so I owe Remi a lot too. An all too frequent fixture on our family bed in the evening, there is nothing more Remi enjoys than a cuddle up on the sofa with Laura.

“Remi has also been instrumental in teaching Laura’s daughter Georgia about Gundogs, training and game shooting. Georgia is 4 and Remi is her best friend. Whether throwing a toy for her, or carrying dummies when training they are inseparable! So much so that Georgia has even run Remi in a scurry even beating her mums time!

“When the shooting season came around, I’m sure Laura was full of nerves when she was asked to pick up on a local syndicate shoot. Remi never let Laura down, whether it was early season ducks, October partridges or late season pheasants Remi picked them all with consummate alpomb, regularly finding lost birds in the deepest of cover. Laura and Remi have already been asked back for the following season and I’m certain they will be even better.”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Aero and Andrew Frost

The judges were impressed by how Aero switches between the role of gundog and family dog, and the story of how the family started picking-up.

“We got Aero five years ago with the idea to him being just our families pet, but he has ended up being so much more. As a family we decided we wanted a dog, one small problem our eldest daughter Emilie (6) was scared of dogs. A chance meeting with Woodhaydown gun dogs at The Berkshire show started a program of coaching Emilie to overcome her fear. After five months Emilie was ready, and started visiting a litter of puppies at Woodhaydown gun dogs weekly to begin building a bond. The day arrived to choose one Emilie sat amongst the litter on an upturned bucket with puppies bouncing all over the place, one quietly climbed onto her lap and went to sleep , it was Aero. The bond was there.

“With three girls under five in the house to deal with Aero’s life was anything but quiet,he was dressed up as a baby ,pulled around in his bed like a car always part of the girls games he took it all in his stride never leaving the girls alone. He comforts them when they are upset, listens to all their problems and stories he was turning out to be the perfect family dog.

“During the shooting season Emilie started to venture out to understand what all the great training she was doing with Aero was to be used for. When Emilie was just nine years old Aero joined her picking up at Faccombe estate. Into their second season together Aero and Emilie were becoming an important part of the picking up team at Faccombe, and they have now completed their third season, never missing a Saturday from September to January.

“Aero has changed our families life so much,from just wanting a dog he has opened doors onto a world we knew nothing about. ”

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Ralph and Heather Woodhead

Nominated by his ‘grandparents’, Ralph impressed with the enormous role he plays within the family.

“As grandparents as it were to Ralph, my husband and I nominate him for bringing sunshine into our lives, indeed to all our family members. My son Luke and my husband John enjoy shooting during the season with Ralph, I am sure they all get withdrawal symptoms when the shooting season ends. I too join them on occasions.