Which dog beds suit our working companions best, asks David Tomlinson.

Thoughts on dog beds

My dogs are always keen to sample new dog beds. During the year we have a number of short-stay canine visitors who invariably bring their beds with them. My English springer, Rowan, is a full-size spaniel but she has shown herself to be remarkably good at squeezing into a bed made for nothing bigger than a cavalier. What is more, as soon as the visitor’s bed arrives, she is keen to try it out. As a result, visiting dogs can look quite forlorn until they are brave enough to get into Rowan’s bed. She never minds.

Why dog beds are important

Dogs, like all top predators, spend a lot of time asleep, so it’s only fair to provide them with a bed that they like to sleep in. Modern dogs have never had it so good: 70 years ago the debate on dog bedding centred around whether to use oat straw rather than wheat in the kennel. (Read: should a gundog sleep inside or outside?)

Dogs aren’t really that fussy. Beds are chosen for location as much as comfort. A bit of old vet bed in front of the Aga is likely to prove far more popular than the most sumptuous of designer dog beds tucked away where the dog can’t see what is going on.

Best for all-round use

Vetbed ® itself is a product with a great deal of merit. Just as Hoover has become a generic name for vacuum cleaners, so vet bed has become the name for a certain type of synthetic, fleece-like bedding. The original product, called Vetbed® (a registered name), has never been bettered. British-made, it is tough, durable and warm, machine-washable and quick drying. It is also inexpensive and can easily be cut to fit. It’s no wonder that it lives up to its name by being widely used by the veterinary profession. If your dog has nothing better than this to sleep on it is likely to be perfectly happy and certainly has no grounds for complaint.

Hypoallergenic

Water repellent

Machine washable

Made in England

Why do some dogs turn around before sleeping?

However comfy the bed, there are always some dogs that circle round several times before settling down. This is inbuilt behaviour, some do it, some don’t, and I’m sure that those that do don’t know why they do it. Bed sharing is also a subject that intrigues me. Some dogs will happily share their bed, others won’t, while I have found that my bitches will happily get into bed with their mothers but rarely the other way round.

More dog beds to consider

Which gundog doesn’t get wet and mucky? This oval waterproof dog bed from House of Bruar is easy to clean, covered with waterproof fabric and topped with water repellent coating.

Ideal for larger dogs

Removable cushion

Thermal polyester fibre for comfort and warmth

Three different colours

Suitable for spaniels, Barker & Bray dog beds have won numerous awards and are ranked as a best buy canine product. They come in two different sizes and are soft and durable. Memory foam will ensure that your four-legged friend is comfortable as they dream.

Removable machine washable cover

Non-slip waterproof base

Orthopaedic properties

Luxury fabric

This article was originally published in 2022 and has been updated.

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