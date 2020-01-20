No Burns Night celebration should be without haggis, the Chieftain O'Puddings, but get creative with supper this year. From haggis parcels to whisky tart, follow The Field's top 7 best recipes for Burns Night

Take a whistle-stop tour through Scotland’s culinary history for Burns Night supper. The Field’s top 7 best recipes for Burns Night recommends the coast’s world-famous scallops to start and a whisky-infused tart for pud. But the fun really starts with the leftovers. From squashes best for sharing to Scottish Indian fusion, a pasta kitchen supper and delicious parcels fit for a pocket, you will be enjoying the haggis long after you’ve joined hands for Auld Lang Syne.

Did you know that the haggis isn’t purely Scottish? And, perhaps more shockingly, it can be enjoyed without whisky? It makes a fantastic winter supper beyond the 25th January. Read the Burns Night haggis to discover how you can enjoy haggis when it doesn’t need to be piped in.

THE TOP 7 BEST RECIPES FOR BURNS NIGHT

Start with traditional soup or Scottish scallops. Then try something a little different with your haggis and finally infuse the pud with whisky. The Field’s top 7 best recipes for Burns Night puts a creative twist on the customary supper. And don’t forget about your leftovers. They can make delicious winter suppers beyond on the 25th.

For Burns Night, start with scallops. Those harvested on the Scottish coast are widely regarded as the best in the world. Our baked scallops with sautéed leeks, Crowdie and breadcrumbs make an impressive starter. Or if you prefer a more traditional supper, a starter soup course is customary. Cullen skink is a thick, Scottish soup made with haddock, potatoes and onion. Serve chunky, our favourite way, or blitz until smooth.

Haggis is almost more important to Burns Night than Rabbie Burns himself. But why not try something a little different this year? Our haggis parcels with marmalade, spinach and goat’s cheese are impressive-looking and undoubtedly Scottish. Marmalade is believed to be a Scottish innovation. It is said an industrious merchant and his wife made the most out of a cargo of Seville oranges from a Spanish ship stranded in Dundee harbour back in 1700. Our roasted pumpkin stuffed with haggis can be made with the leftovers. Or it can be a Burns Night supper in its own right. Serve individual squashes or have everyone share for a jolly main course.

Finally, it’s not quite tipsy laird, but our honey, whisky and walnut tart will make a popular pudding. Best served with whipped cream and a wee dram.

WHAT TO DO WITH YOUR BURNS NIGHT LEFTOVERS

And finally, once Auld Lang Syne has brought the evening to a close, it’s time to start planning your leftovers suppers. Haggis pakora is an ingenious Scottish Indian fusion, and an excellent post-Burns Night snack. Or our millerighe haggis pasta with pesto is great comfort food for a January lunchtime.