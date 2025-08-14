These satisfying shoot-day nibbles are the perfect mid-morning pick-me-up, says Philippa Davis. Makes approx 16.

Combining all the things that help make Elevenses such a joy, these venison sausage pinwheels are a perfect sturdy treat to have out in the field. When choosing a cheese, Red Leicester or a strong cheddar will both work well but I am rather partial to Sparkenhoe Red Leicester, England’s only raw-milk version. (Find more venison recipes here.)

Ingredients

300g venison sausages (4 approx)

200g pork sausage meat

4 tbsp apple chutney

10g parsley leaves, finely chopped

320g ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten

150g Red Leicester or strong cheddar cheese, grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 175°C fan/Gas Mark 51/2. Take the venison sausage meat out of its casing and place in a mixing bowl. Add the pork sausage meat, chutney and chopped parsley and mix well. Roll out the pastry and brush one side with the egg, then flip over. Placing the pastry horizontally, spread the sausage meat evenly all over (leaving a 4cm border along the edge nearest you) then scatter over the cheese. Starting with the side farthest away from you, roll the pastry tightly into a log then cut into 2cm-thick pinwheels. Spread out on lined baking sheets, leaving a few centimetres between each, and cook for around 25-30 minutes or until the sausage is cooked through and the pastry is puffed up and golden. If baking on two trays and shelves in the oven, swap them over halfway through cooking for an even bake.

To serve

These pinwheels can be eaten warm or at room temperature and are great with tomato ketchup.