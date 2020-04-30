The Lady Farmers know how to raise funds the proper, country way. Now in its 20th edition and a real barnstormer, the Lady Farmers 2020 calendar is in aid of Chernobyl Children's Lifeline

It’s not just the shooting and hunting folk prepared to disrobe for a cracking cause. The farming crowd can be replied upon to raise funds the proper, country way. The Lady Farmers 2020 naked charity calendar is back for its 20th edition, this year supporting Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline.

To buy The Farmers Calendar or The Lady Farmers Calendar, visit their website or call 01803 732 758. Calendars cost £7.99, cheques payable to ‘The Farmers Calendar’.

THE LADY FARMERS 2020 CALENDAR

Supporting our farmers has never been so frisky and fun. The Farmers Calendar and The Lady Farmers calendar are a well tested brace and stalwarts at raising funds the country way. And now The Lady Farmers 2020 calendar is back with its 20th edition. As ever, they are dispensing with the overalls for a cracking cause. This year, they are supporting Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline.

“2020 Farmers and Lady Farmers calendars are the twentieth edition and we are supporting Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline,” says photographer Nicola de Pulford. “I gave our local Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline £1500 last year. I hope the calendars will continue to make people smile especially in the farming community.”

The Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline was established in 1992, to help children and their families from Belarus and Ukraine affected by the April 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The charity works to bring children to the UK for recuperative breaks and provide healthcare and medicine for those too sick to travel. Nearly fifty thousand children and young adults have benefited from stays with host families since the charity was established.

And the farming community are not the only ones who know how to support a fantastic cause. The Naked Truth Dunrunnin Rehoming Kennels 2020 Calendar saw brave owners and volunteers go sans garments for greyhounds, to raise funds and dispel a few myths along the way. And the Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly 2020 Brave and Beautiful Calendar is bringing together women in isolated and rural areas across the South West, while raising breast cancer awareness.