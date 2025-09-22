The best backgammon sets chosen by The Field

Backgammon has been played in Ancient Egypt, by the Romans and is still popular among all age groups. Here is our pick of the best sets around.

There is something timeless about backgammon; it must rank as the most elegant of boardgames while its ability to entertain everyone from teenagers onwards remains legendary. Beautifully made examples make wonderful gifts and have an heirloom-like quality. Here, The Field explores the best backgammon sets.

The Field Guide To The Best Backgammon Sets

15-INCH SET FROM ASPINAL OF LONDON

£650



A briefcase-style wooden frame hand-bound in the finest full-grain leather. The playing points are created from 50 pieces of super-smooth inlaid leather. Available in four colourways and can be personalised. For more information, click here.



LIFE OF RILEY LEATHER BACKGAMMON SET

£430



A beautifully made leather set presented in a leather-bound case. The wooden pieces and dices are housed within the board’s raised edges. For more information, click here.



DANISH-DESIGNED HAY BACKGAMMON SET

£49



A modern, Scandi look for this traditional backgammon set of travel dimensions (3cm x 26cm x 37cm) and made from wipe-clean FSC certified board and acryllic. For more information, click here.

NOBLE MACMILLAN LAZY DAYS TRAVEL BACKGAMMON SET

£265



A handmade calfskin travel set that neatly rolls up. This backgammon set contains everything you need for a game on the go, and is available in fuchsia, tangerine, indigo and turquoise. Can be personalised. For more information, click here.



Jacques of London has been making board games since the 18th century and has created this beautiful mahogany backgammon set, which clatters the pieces in a satisfying manner as you move your way around the board. For more information, click here.

INKERMAN LONDON LARGE LEATHER BACKGAMMON BOARD

£995



Made from the finest leather and finished with black and white inlays. Even each individual checker is encased in rich leather. This hand-crafted gift can be personalised with the addition of a gold-plated plaque. For more information, click here.



HOUSE OF BRUAR BACKGAMMON AND CHESS BOARD

£15.95





Chess on one side, backgammon on the other. This handcrafted, olive-wood set with beautifully made pieces would make a first-rate gift for games lovers. For more information, click here.



JONATHAN ADLER BACKGAMMON SET

£425



Inspired by bold 1960s Italian geometric patterns, the Sorrento Backgammon Set elevates your evening entertainment with a chic competitive edge. However there are many more designs to choose from. For more information, click here.



SMYTHSON MEDIUM BACKGAMMON SET

£1,995



This Panama leather backgammon set is named after the iconic Panama diary. It shares many of its qualities: lightweight, flexible and hard-wearing. A calf leather set that will be treasured for years to come. For more information, click here.



URBAN RANCH KENYA

£125

A travel backgammon leather set with hand-carved soapstone pieces, four playing dice and a doubling die, secured with a beaded leather strap. For more information, click here.

This article was originally published in 2023 and has been updated.

