Langoustine fideos. Light and full of flavour

A light dish for spring which still packs a flavourful punch. Try Philippa Davis' recipe for langoustine fideos

Spring has sprung and it is time to banish the hearty meat strews. Philippa Davis’ langoustine fideos are light but will still make for a flavour-packed feast. It is a Catalan-inspired recipe, but using pasta instead of rice. And making the stock from the langoustine shells really makes the most of this luxurious ingredient. Save this special supper for when you really want to impress.

LANGOUSTINE FIDEOS

This is a Catalan-inspired recipe using pasta instead of rice. Using the langoustine shells for the stock makes the most of this luxurious ingredient and gives the dish its delicious flavour.

Serves 2

Stock

8 langoustine shells

1 tbsp black peppercorns

Small handful parsley stalks

4 sprigs thyme

3 bay leaves

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1 tomato, cut in half

1 red onion

6 cloves garlic

100ml brandy

150ml dry white wine

1.5 litres water

The base

1 red onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

150g fideos or angel hair pasta

8 cooked and shelled langoustine tails

To serve

2 wedges lemon

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Place all the stock ingredients in a pan, bring to a simmer and cook for 20 minutes. Strain and discard the bits apart from one head with a set of claws. Reduce to 500ml, season and keep hot.

In a frying pan, sauté the onion and garlic in the olive oil until soft, then add the pasta and fry until just golden.

Pour on the hot stock and simmer for a couple of minutes until the stock is absorbed and the pasta cooked.

Stir through the parsley and langoustine tails; top with saved head and claws.

Serve in the pan or a shallow dish with a bowl of aioli and crusty bread.