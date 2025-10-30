In preparing for a day in the field, the age-old question of what cartridge to use will invariably arise says Sam Rickitt

The right load

In preparing for a day in the field, the age-old question of what cartridge to use will invariably arise. An inquisitive new shot, unsure of their choices, may inadvertently initiate a spirited discourse between guns and beaters alike asking what cartridges should be used and when. To people entering the sport there is a bewildering array available.

Choice of cartridge is determined through three main elements: load, shot size and wad. Load is the weight of pellets in a cartridge and measured in grams (or traditionally ounces). The larger the load the more pellets of that size. Shot size refers to the diameter of the pellet, with the higher number giving a smaller pellet size. When game shooting in the field plastic wads are generally not allowed and a fibre wad is used. Nowadays there is the alternative of a biodegradable wad such as Eley’s Pro Eco, which breaks down into the soil within three months, if not sooner, leaving no trace.

As a gun in the field, we must ensure we use the correct load for our quarry and that the cartridges are suitable to the task. (And do remember that the choice of cartridge is also dictated by safety – use the correct calibre cartridge for your chosen gauge of gun, along with the right length cartridge for the chamber and the correct proof rating).

A good all rounder

Whether pheasant or partridge, armed with a trusty 12- or 20-gauge shotgun, many guns favour a 30g size No. 6 as their ‘go-to’ load. This cartridge has a good balance of power and shot density and is suitable for most situations in the field. Eley Hawk is one of the leading manufacturers of quality cartridges, and their VIP Game range is one of the longstanding cartridges of choice for game enthusiasts. It delivers consistent patterning at fast speeds and delivers everything one could want in a game cartridge.

Early season game, especially for the smaller partridge, can be taken with a lighter load such as 28 grams No. 7s, but as the season progresses and the quarry becomes heavier and stronger, one should increase the load and shot size. Moving up to a No.5 shot delivers greater kinetic energy per pellet for better performance on those stronger birds later in the season.

One must also always consider where you are shooting. On the hills of Wales, the valleys of Cornwall or the Yorkshire moors, larger shot with heavier loads are needed to give penetrating power for those sky-high birds. On extreme high pheasant shoots this could even mean moving up to a 32g No. 4. It is of course best to speak to the shoot organiser for their recommendation. Remember that increasing the payload will be less than forgiving on the shoulder and gun.

King of the gamebirds

When heading onto the moors, whether you are standing in a butt or walking through the heather, it is essential to use a cartridge that delivers when harvesting this wild capital. For the glorious twelfth the typical game load of 30g No.6 shot will work well on grouse. Later in the season the grouse are stronger and faster but are not stratospheric pheasants and are typically taken around the 40-yard range. As a result, there is little need to go beyond 32g No. 5s.

If you are lucky enough to be shooting the king of the gamebirds, one should match this with a premier cartridge. With Eley, this is their Zenith range. At the forefront of cartridge innovation, the Zenith uses copper-coated lead shot to deliver superior patterning, and can also include Eley’s ground-breaking Pro Eco Wad. Released this season, the Pro Eco Zenith 20 gauge is now available, with commanding performance and the genuine stopping power of the Zenith range, giving shots the best of both worlds. For those wanting a traditional lighter load on a walked-up day, the Grand Prix is ideal for use in side-by-sides with its true 2½-inch case length designed for use in traditional guns.

Packing for pigeon

Pigeons are a major agricultural pest, with control permissible under the general licences. These birds offer superb sport, and a pan-fried pigeon breast is a culinary delight. Whether you are decoying on a flight line, or roost shooting on a cold winter’s evening, pigeons are a fast and hardy bird that offer some of the most challenging sport available.

Eley Hawk offers two cartridges designed for fast flying woodies: the Pigeon HV (High Velocity) and Pigeon Select. The Pigeon HV is loaded in 32g No. 6s, and with CSB2 powder that packs a punch with consistent patterns and comfortable recoil. The Pigeon Select cartridge has been developed to offer great value with excellent performance for pigeon control in a 30g No. 6 shot load.

Dabbling with ducks

When shooting wildfowl the use of lead shot is banned, whether over water, on the foreshore or SSSIs. Larger shot and heavier loads are needed as birds are larger, and steel requires a step up one or two in shot size. For duck 32g loads No 4. or 5. Bismuth shot would be typical and No. 3 or 4s in steel. When shooting geese this size increases to No. 3s in Bismuth or No. 1s in steel. If you are flighting the smaller teal, with short shooting distance a more standard load and size can be used.

Steeling ahead

The shooting world is moving away from lead and steel shot is being increasingly taken up, as well as other non-lead options such as bismuth. Typically, steel shot size moves up two sizes. Shooting pheasant with No. 6s lead becomes No. 4s steel. Crucially your gun must be compatible with the correct proofing for steel shot. For high performance (HP) steel, the gun must be proofed for HP and display the fleur-de-lys on the barrel. For standard steel the gun must be suitably nitro proofed. The gun’s chokes must also be suitable – you must check with a gunsmith if you are unsure.

Eley carry steel options throughout their range and also has a Bismuth option throughout ranges such as Grand Prix, VIP and Zenith. Bismuth can be used through any choke and is compatible with older or traditional guns. It is recommended that at least one-shot size larger is used compared with lead.

Breaking clays in the off season

Clay shooting is a great way for the off-season game shot to practise and get their eye in. With clays, less energy is needed from pellets to break the clay compared to achieving a clean kill in the field. A typical clay shot size is No. 7 ½s. For the competitive clay shooter, a 28g load of smaller shot size means more pellets being sent at the target. Lighter loads such as 24g offer even less recoil which is a benefit when shooting large amounts of practice cartridges.

Humble beginnings

Eley has a long history of innovation in the cartridge industry. In 1903 they launched their Grand Prix paper case which became one of the benchmarks for paper cartridges for decades to come. When plastic casings became the norm, a plastic version of Grand Prix was issued. Honouring their past, Eley has kept a commitment to innovation and development.

With a wide range of cartridges for all eventualities, they are taking cartridge development forward for the next generation of game and clay shots alike.