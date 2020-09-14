With the new season in motion, have a look at this range of ideal early season clothing for venturing outdoors in

EARLY SEASON SHOOTING ATTIRE AT ITS BEST

Summer has abruptly ended and while we have all been doing a rain dance for some much-needed moisture in the ground, when the heavens open, we curse the soggy clothes, damp dogs with wet feet and kit that is hard to dry and clean.

The Harkila Orton Packable range of jackets and over trousers has been available for several seasons, and it stays in the collection because it is the perfect jacket for muggy days with unpredictable downpours arriving when you are least expecting them.

If you are lucky enough to be shooting Partridge this year, your season has probably already begun, and if you don’t have an Orton Packable jacket or over trousers in the boot of your trusty 4WD, then now is the time to buy them.

The set is extremely waterproof, with a hydrostatic head of 20,000, but the good news is that this set is also incredibly breathable, meaning that in a heavy downpour you can continue to shoot without getting hot in the process.

One of the most notable features of this set is the fact that the outer material and membrane is stretchy. Most waterproof membranes on the market do not have this feature and it restricts your movement. The jacket will move with you, to reach the highest birds without compromise.

The over trousers are fully zip sided meaning you can take them on and off without removing your boots meaning that when the rain comes without warning you can easily put them over your breeks for added protection.

The Orton set really is the best-selling lightweight option for keeping dry this shooting season and the good news is that it is available in both men and ladies, so head over to www.harkila.com for more information and search the store locator to find your nearest Harkila Authorised dealer.