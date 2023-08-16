The shopping at Burghley is as top notch as the horsepower on show. We round up the very best buys at the famous horse trials

The Defender Burghley Horse Trials are a high spot in the calendar of many Field readers. Not only is the horsepower on offer second to none but the Burghley shopping experience is hard to beat. It provides the ideal opportunity to buy essential bits of country kit for the months ahead but also get a head start on Christmas shopping. Here, we round up the best Burghley buys.

Our guide to the best Burghley Shopping

Moore leather jacket



Softest walnut-brown leather with a quilted lining and stand-up collar makes for a smart, eye-catching coat that is also incredibly cosy. It has a two-way zip and multiple pockets. Happily, the more you wear it, the better it looks.

Price: £499

Tel 01608 677622

dubarry.com

Alonzo recycled wool blanket

Snuggle up in sustainable luxury with this 130cm x 180cm recycled wool blanket. Fashioned from a boutonne-effect yarn and inspired by the elegance and the colourful palettes of tweed.

Price: £99

Tel 01438 368422

socosy.co.uk

Country Fleece gilet

Technical polar fleece fabric gives warmth, while the antique brass hardware and piping add natty detail to this slim-fitting ladies’ gilet. There’s sure to be a buzz in the Burghley shopping around the Holland Cooper stand as this is the perfect partner for layering with waterproofs and tweeds. Available in a range of colours.

Price: £99

Tel 01608 658063

hollandcooper.com

Houndstooth deerstalker

Made from Yorkshire-woven cloth, this traditional deerstalker has been treated with the latest environmentally friendly finish, ensuring it is showerproof and rain resistant. Choose from four sizes. One doesn’t need to be a famous detective to work out that the Burghley shopping is well worth investigation.

Price: £75

Tel 01364 654467

twool.co.uk

Big chill cool bag

A capacious and handsome 45-litre cooler with bags of features: easy-carry handles, bottle retainers to keep contents upright and a washable cotton liner. It weighs only 3kg, meaning you can load it to the brim with goodies and even use it to take home edible treats from the Burghley shopping village.

Price: £425

Email cheers@harveyandhamilton.co.uk

harveyandhamilton.co.uk

Country-style dog lead

Lightweight but strong, traditional-style lead made of woven fabric and finished in brass and leather. It’s available in an array of colours, and is comfortable to hold to ensure no ‘rope burn’ should your canine companion take off after a rabbit.

Price: £16.95

Tel 0333 207 9960

ruffandtumbledogcoats.com

Cashmere and merino half-zip jumper

A thick, seven-gauge knit with 30% cashmere that be dressed up and down. It features a boiled wool zip trim and is machine washable on a ‘wool’ cycle. A timeless classic in a choice of five colours.

Price: £185

Tel 01273 401087

mistycashmere.co.uk

Over The Moon ring

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, even pony girls. This dazzling single-mine origin 18ct yellow gold ring is set with brilliant-cut diamonds and white enamel. Arguably better value than a horse and never unsound.

Price: £15,000

Tel 020 76471360

boodles.com

Wells deck shoe

A countryman’s favourite – with or without a boat – this comfortable deck shoe has been crafted from suede and features leather cord laces with metal ends and has a suitably nautical white sole. Choose from navy, grey and cognac.

Price: £165

Tel 01760 338199

fairfaxandfavor.com

Enjoyed reading about Burghley shopping?

The Field is packed with interesting features and guides. Check out our round-ups of the best shooting socks, best gumboots, best shooting coats and much, much more.